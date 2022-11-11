Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/11/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, November 11, 2022, better known as Veterans Day, and the Cleveland Browns are looking ahead to a weekend trip to Miami for a Week 10 matchup with the Dolphins.

The TGIF/Veterans Day edition of Browns Nation news and notes features outstanding news about the team getting back one of its star players in time for the Dolphins game.

 

1. Denzel Ward Shares His Status For Sunday

One of the best pieces of news that came out of Thursday is that cornerback Denzel Ward was a full participant in practice.

He has been sidelined for three games with a concussion but will be back on Sunday to deal with the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Any remaining doubt about Ward’s availability was cleared up by Ward himself who answered “yessir!” when asked if he will play on Sunday.

He also added that he “can’t wait” to get back out on the field on Sunday.

The Browns are excited to have him back evidenced by the team’s recent social media posts.

The first one featured Drake wearing Ward’s jersey.

And the team posted a video showing Ward’s fantastic footwork back at practice.

Last, but not least, we heard and saw The Warden for the first time in weeks.

He is definitely excited about the top-level competition waiting for him in Miami.

2. Surprising DPJ Tidbit

Twitter user GoodBeast points out a shocking fact that is hopefully rectified on Sunday.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has not yet scored a touchdown in 2022.

DPJ has hauled in some great contested catches this year so he just needs to get one of those in the end zone.

Happy Friday Browns fans!

 

