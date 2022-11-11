Browns Nation

Joe Thomas Makes Splash In Germany With NFL Network

By

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.
(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)

 

I miss the NFL Network’s coverage of Thursday Night Football.

For Cleveland Browns fans, it was a great way to see legend Joe Thomas each week, usually defending the Browns, but also telling it like it is as he always does on NFL Network.

With Amazon taking over TNF, we don’t get our weekly Joe Thomas fix anymore.

But wait, like a gift from the NFL gods, the NFL Network has Sunday morning’s first-ever game from Munich, Germany, and lo and behold, Joe Thomas made the trip.

Thank goodness Rich Eisen gave us a glimpse of how Thomas is blending with the locals.

 

Eisen’s Social Media Post Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

There is so much to unpack here.

What is he wearing and why?

Eisen jokes that he could be filming a Ricola cough drop commercial.

For those of you too young to know what these commercials are, take a peak.

 

Will Thomas’s Next Outfit Include A Gold Jacket?

The Hall could be calling.

Thomas is in his first year of eligibility.

He is among the 129 modern-era nominees, but the list is about to be cut to 25.

The Hall of Fame will announce the names of those 25 semifinalists sometime during the month of November.

Then 15 finalists will be named in January.

Many believe Thomas will be elected to the Hall of Fame in his initial year of eligibility, and others have gone so far as to speculate that the Browns will play in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game to further commemorate the event for the city of Cleveland which is 60 miles from Canton.

 

 

