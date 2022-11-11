Joe Thomas Makes Splash In Germany With NFL Network

I miss the NFL Network’s coverage of Thursday Night Football.

For Cleveland Browns fans, it was a great way to see legend Joe Thomas each week, usually defending the Browns, but also telling it like it is as he always does on NFL Network.

With Amazon taking over TNF, we don’t get our weekly Joe Thomas fix anymore.

But wait, like a gift from the NFL gods, the NFL Network has Sunday morning’s first-ever game from Munich, Germany, and lo and behold, Joe Thomas made the trip.

Thank goodness Rich Eisen gave us a glimpse of how Thomas is blending with the locals.

Eisen’s Social Media Post Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Welp. @joethomas73 has officially arrived in Germany. Either that, or he’s shooting a Ricola spot in town. pic.twitter.com/TkzAvMsEPx — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 10, 2022

There is so much to unpack here.

What is he wearing and why?

Eisen jokes that he could be filming a Ricola cough drop commercial.

For those of you too young to know what these commercials are, take a peak.

Will Thomas’s Next Outfit Include A Gold Jacket?

The Hall could be calling.

Thomas is in his first year of eligibility.

With this weekend past, it’s not too early to look ahead to next year. First-year eligible players for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 include Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney, Joe Thomas and Jahri Evans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2022

He is among the 129 modern-era nominees, but the list is about to be cut to 25.

The Hall of Fame will announce the names of those 25 semifinalists sometime during the month of November.

Then 15 finalists will be named in January.

Would fully expect the #Browns to play in the 2023 Hall of Fame game. The induction of Joe Thomas will turn Canton brown and orange. https://t.co/c9tqIiNLlu — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) February 28, 2022

Many believe Thomas will be elected to the Hall of Fame in his initial year of eligibility, and others have gone so far as to speculate that the Browns will play in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game to further commemorate the event for the city of Cleveland which is 60 miles from Canton.