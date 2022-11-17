Browns Nation News And Notes (11/17/22)

It is Thursday, November 17, and the 3-6 Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for the 6-3 Buffalo Bills game scheduled for Sunday afternoon, November 20 at 1:00 PM EST.

While the Browns have a one-game losing streak, the Bills are in the midst of a shocking two-game losing streak.

Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Deshaun Watson Purchases Ohio Home

Front Office Sports is reporting that Deshaun Watson bought a 17,250-square-foot estate in Hunting Valley, Ohio.

The purchase price was $5.4 million.

Amenities include a theater, volleyball court, pond, and pool.

2. Nick Chubb Shares Frustrations About 2022 Season

Nick Chubb is the consummate competitor.

Even though he is having an outstanding season, he is not happy about where the team is.

Understandably so because few thought the Browns would be 3-6 at this point in the season.

Even fewer predicted losses to the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

Chubb addressed the situation on Wednesday by saying:

“You know, it’s always frustrating when you’re not winning. Going into camp, working hard, doing all the things right, and then coming out to the games and the ball’s not bouncing your way, it’s very frustrating. We are who we are. We’re a 3-6 team with eight games to go. This team is fired up and we’re going to work today.”

Chubb has been more outspoken and has shown his emotions more so than in previous seasons.

We saw the frustration of the Miami loss written all over his face in the postgame jersey exchange with Tyreek Hill.

Can you tell whose team won the game? #Browns pic.twitter.com/B7kWYvEhVD — Nicholas A. Kovach (@TheKovach) November 17, 2022

