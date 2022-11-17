NFL Fans React To Bills, Browns Projected Sunday Forecast

Everyone is talking about the weather forecast for the Cleveland Browns Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo area is bracing for 30+ inches of snow starting on Thursday and concluding on Saturday.

Fans are reacting to this November onslaught of snow.

1. Snow Is Not The Only Factor On Sunday

Buffalo’s stadium staff is very good at snow removal.

After all, they have a lot of practice doing it during the football season.

However, one thing they cannot manage or account for is wind.

20-mile-per-hour winds are forecasted which could make the temperatures feel as though they are in the teens.

I don’t think it’ll be the snow that’s a factor but the wind is supposed to be steady around 20 mph which is going to create wind chills in the teens. Could see a game like Bills Patriots from last season. — Greg W Snipes Jr (@GregWSnipesJr) November 16, 2022

2. Good Memories Of Snowy 2007 Bills Vs. Browns Game

Browns fans remember well a very snowy Cleveland afternoon in 2007 when the Browns hosted the Bills.

Phil Dawson was the star of the day of that Snow Bowl.

Years later, people still talk about this game.

Week 15 2007#BillsMafia @ #Browns

The Cleveland Snow Bowl!!!

Who’s going to Buffalo Sunday for the rematch!?!?! pic.twitter.com/lZwRtaweXo — 🇺🇸BROWN SPIDER ADVENTURES!!!🇱🇷 #D4L (12-5) (@BrownSpiderCLE) November 16, 2022

Did someone say Bills vs Browns in the snow? Phil Dawson 🐐 pic.twitter.com/2Lqfhypym3 — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) November 16, 2022

I was at the snow bowl game in Cleveland vs the Bills back in 2007. Browns won 8-0 Derrick Anderson sent 9-24 for 137 yards. Phil Dawson went 2/2 on field goals including a 49 yarder. Marshawn Lynch was the running back for the Bills#Browns — Brownie The Elf (@elf_brownie) November 16, 2022

Derek Anderson completed nine passes in that crazy weather for 137 yards.

Muni Lot tailgating memories from that particular day still linger.

I was at the Browns Bills snow bowl in 07. One of the most fun games Ive ever been to. My buddy Chris drank with his shirt off all morn in the muni-lot, straight from a bottle mostly, and ended up in the hospital. It was awesome. — Will Burge (@WillBurge) November 15, 2022

3. Players’ Reactions Are Humorous

Vonn Miller, a native of Texas, is laughing off this weather forecast, feigning ignorance to Buffalo winter weather.

He said,

“It snows in Buffalo? Nobody told me that.”

“It snows in Buffalo? Nobody told me that.” -Von Miller when asked about winter weather on the way leading into Sunday’s game. #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/YyWq1PwiHd — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) November 16, 2022

Jacoby Brissett, a native Floridian, dealt with snow when he played for the Colts.

Asked if there is a way to prepare, Brissett was honest.

“I’m from Florida, so no.”

#Browns Jacoby Brissett on if there's a way to truly prepare for heavy snow expected in Buffalo: "I'm from Florida, so no." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 16, 2022

It should make for an exciting afternoon, between both the football game and the intense speculation about how the weather will influence the players, teams, and game plans.