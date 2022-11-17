Browns Nation

NFL Fans React To Bills, Browns Projected Sunday Forecast

By

Atlanta Falcons v Buffalo Bills
(Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

 

Everyone is talking about the weather forecast for the Cleveland Browns Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo area is bracing for 30+ inches of snow starting on Thursday and concluding on Saturday.

Fans are reacting to this November onslaught of snow.

 

1. Snow Is Not The Only Factor On Sunday

Buffalo’s stadium staff is very good at snow removal.

After all, they have a lot of practice doing it during the football season.

However, one thing they cannot manage or account for is wind.

20-mile-per-hour winds are forecasted which could make the temperatures feel as though they are in the teens.

 

2. Good Memories Of Snowy 2007 Bills Vs. Browns Game

Browns fans remember well a very snowy Cleveland afternoon in 2007 when the Browns hosted the Bills.

Phil Dawson was the star of the day of that Snow Bowl.

Years later, people still talk about this game.

Derek Anderson completed nine passes in that crazy weather for 137 yards.

Muni Lot tailgating memories from that particular day still linger.

 

3. Players’ Reactions Are Humorous

Vonn Miller, a native of Texas, is laughing off this weather forecast, feigning ignorance to Buffalo winter weather.

He said,

“It snows in Buffalo? Nobody told me that.”

Jacoby Brissett, a native Floridian, dealt with snow when he played for the Colts.

Asked if there is a way to prepare, Brissett was honest.

“I’m from Florida, so no.”

It should make for an exciting afternoon, between both the football game and the intense speculation about how the weather will influence the players, teams, and game plans.

