Browns Nation News And Notes (11/2/22)

It is Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and the NFL trading deadline came and went on Tuesday without any transactions for the Cleveland Browns.

That means, after weeks of intense speculation, that running back Kareem Hunt was not traded.

Hunt staying with the Browns is the top story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Kareem Hunt Stays Put

The reactions across social media show a fanbase that is relieved that Hunt is still with the team.

Hunt, a native Ohioan, will play out his contract and become a free agent at the end of the season.

He joins a talented group of running backs that will test free agency in 2023.

#NFL 2023 free agent running backs: Saquon Barkley

Damien Harris

Josh Jacobs

Tony Pollard

Miles Sanders

David Montgomery

Devin Singletary

Rashaad Penny

Alexander Mattison

Kareem Hunt

Darrell Henderson

Jamaal Williams

The Browns chose to retain Hunt over trying to gain trade picks or by making another team significantly better down the stretch of the 2022 season by adding Hunt to its roster.

The NFL’s best running back duo of Hunt and Nick Chubb stay together.

Exactly as he should! We the #Browns got the best running back duo in the league!!! #Chubb #Hunt

2. Bye Week Injury Update

The Browns get a much-needed bye week to get key players healthy for the second half of the season.

#Browns CB Denzel Ward still in concussion protocol. David Njoku, Wyatt Teller and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are progressing, according to coach Stefanski.

Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol, and Coach Stefanski reported that David Njoku, Wyatt Teller, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are “progressing.”

3. Schedule Note

The Browns’ official Twitter account points out that the team had more home games in the first half of the season.

For fans wanting to get to a game this season, they only have three more chances.

schedule was funky this year and we legit only have 3⃣ more regular season home games 😮 there's a limited amount of tickets left for each so secure yours NOW

The Browns are not home again until November 27 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!