Browns Nation News And Notes (11/24/22)

It is Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are not feeling especially grateful this season.

It has been a rough one, resulting in a 3-7 record thus far, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town on Sunday so hopefully, the Browns can get a home game win.

News related to Sunday’s game headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Wednesday Injury Report

Per usual, the opposing team has fewer entries on the injury report.

Veterans Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper, and Myles Garrett are on a rest day.

D’Anthony Bell, Greg Newsome, and Perrion Winfrey are in the concussion protocol.

A notable entry for the Bucs is running back Leonard Fournette who was limited in practice with a hip injury.

Todd Bowles says RB Leonard Fournette (hip pointer) is very sore. If he improves during the week to the point he can run at full speed he will play on Sunday. If he doesn’t, he won’t. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) November 23, 2022

Bucs Coach Todd Bowles has indicated that Fournette is experiencing a lot of pain in his hip pointer.

It is unclear if he will play on Sunday and will depend on how he feels and runs in practice as the week progresses.

2. Sunday’s Pregame Special Event

Jake Trotter reports that there will be a pregame flyover of U.S. Army helicopters from the Ohio Army National Guard 1-137th Aviation Regiment.

If you are attending the game, plan accordingly which is another way of saying leave the Muni Lot tailgating festivities early enough to get to your seat.

Sunday's game against the Bucs will feature a pregame flyover of U.S. Army helicopters from the Ohio Army National Guard 1-137th Aviation Regiment #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 23, 2022

3. Chubb Is Browns Nominee For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

For the fourth consecutive year, Nick Chubb is the Browns’ nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Nick Chubb once again is #Browns nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award to be revealed at NFL Honors — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 22, 2022

Each team nominates a player, and the selection committee narrows it down to 4 NFC and 4 AFC candidates.

Players then cast their vote for 1 of the 8 candidates, and the winner will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on the night before the Super Bowl.

Happy Thanksgiving Browns fans!