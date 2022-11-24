Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (11/24/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/24/22)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are not feeling especially grateful this season.

It has been a rough one, resulting in a 3-7 record thus far, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town on Sunday so hopefully, the Browns can get a home game win.

News related to Sunday’s game headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Wednesday Injury Report

Per usual, the opposing team has fewer entries on the injury report.

Veterans Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper, and Myles Garrett are on a rest day.

D’Anthony Bell, Greg Newsome, and Perrion Winfrey are in the concussion protocol.

A notable entry for the Bucs is running back Leonard Fournette who was limited in practice with a hip injury.

Bucs Coach Todd Bowles has indicated that Fournette is experiencing a lot of pain in his hip pointer.

It is unclear if he will play on Sunday and will depend on how he feels and runs in practice as the week progresses.

 

2. Sunday’s Pregame Special Event

Jake Trotter reports that there will be a pregame flyover of U.S. Army helicopters from the Ohio Army National Guard 1-137th Aviation Regiment.

If you are attending the game, plan accordingly which is another way of saying leave the Muni Lot tailgating festivities early enough to get to your seat.

 

3. Chubb Is Browns Nominee For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

For the fourth consecutive year, Nick Chubb is the Browns’ nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Each team nominates a player, and the selection committee narrows it down to 4 NFC and 4 AFC candidates.

Players then cast their vote for 1 of the 8 candidates, and the winner will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on the night before the Super Bowl.

Happy Thanksgiving Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat?

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers

20 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/23/22)

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) during the Browns 41-34 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fans React To Joe Thomas Selected As HOF Semifinalist

2 days ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows How Great Amari Cooper Has Been This Season

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Unloads On Kevin Stefanski

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/22/22)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Denzel Ward Defends Browns' DC Joe Woods

2 days ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to pass the ball during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany.

Do The Browns Have A Chance Against The Bucs?

3 days ago

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

3 Players That Stood Out In The Browns' Loss To The Bills

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Joe Woods & Mike Priefer Continue To Let Team Down

3 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Is The Browns' Season Now Over?

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/21/22)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Studs & Duds In Browns' Loss To Bills

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Will Deshaun Watson Be The Cure The Browns Need?

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Fans React to Browns' Loss To Bills

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bills

4 days ago

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs during overtime against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Buffalo Bills Score Predictions

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/20/22)

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Work Out 6 Players On Friday

5 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers tip-off against the Charlotte Hornets with 300 fans in attendance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 23, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 121-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Browns Legend Receives Loud Applause At Cavs Game

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Jack Conklin And Wife Caitlyn Welcome Third Child

5 days ago

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

5 days ago

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat?

No more pages to load