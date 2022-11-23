Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat?

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat?

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Stefanski broke a playoff drought and delivered a playoff victory to a success-starved Cleveland Browns fanbase.

And he did it with a quarterback who might have started his last NFL game last week.

This year, he has a career journeyman passer playing to the tune of a top-10 QBR in the league’s 4th-best overall offense.

But the NFL is a “What-have-you-done-for-me-lately” league, and “getting it done,” means winning football games.

Stefanski’s Browns are 3-7 right now, and just 11-16 since their 2020 divisional round playoff loss in Kansas City.

They are trending the wrong way, so… should Kevin Stefanski be on the hot seat?

 

No- He Was Dealt a Bad Hand 

Nobody argues that the Cleveland Browns offense is putting up better-than-expected stats with Jacoby Brissett.

And after Baker Mayfield’s Carolina Panthers experience, we can argue Stefanski exceeded expectations in 2020-21 as well.

Cleveland currently has the 4th-best offense by yardage and 10th best scoring offense.

Nobody expected Brissett to lead the team from behind or throw for 300 yards each week.

And Stephanski can’t be faulted for bad drafts, bad defensive schemes, and missed kicks.

But most of all, he deserves a season with Deshaun Watson behind center after his great work with Mayfield and Brissett.

 

Yes- He Is Not Managing the Team

Few argue that Stefanski is not a good offensive coordinator who gets a lot out of his quarterbacks.

But he was hired to be the head coach, and that means he absolutely can be blamed for bad defense and special teams.

All of it is his responsibility, and if their efforts are unsatisfactory, Stefanski needs to spend time with the other coordinators.

This is also the second year that Stefanski’s locker room appears to be a players-only environment.

He managed the Odell Beckham/Mayfield fiasco too passively and doesn’t appear willing to head off a defensive rebellion.

We don’t blame Stefanski for wanting to run a Watson-led offense, but he’s paid to coach, manage, and coordinate everybody.

 

Should the Watson Games Decide His Fate? 

It wasn’t long ago when consecutive losing seasons practically guaranteed a quick axe and a reset from Jimmy Haslam.

But after some resistance, Haslam bought into Paul DePodesta’s mantra that stability brings championships.

And stable franchises don’t rifle through GMs and head coaches every 2 years.

But what if Stefanski can’t win enough of the last 6 games with his new franchise quarterback?

Watson probably won’t put up much better offensive numbers, but the effect of a franchise passer on the rest of the roster helps.

And even with his new star behind center, it could still be the defense and special teams that determine Stefanski’s fate.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Jsixis says

    After watson starts a few games maybe then you will realize Stefanski offense allows poor QB to be better while limiting great QB to mediocre status.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers

3 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/23/22)

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) during the Browns 41-34 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fans React To Joe Thomas Selected As HOF Semifinalist

19 hours ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

24 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows How Great Amari Cooper Has Been This Season

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Unloads On Kevin Stefanski

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/22/22)

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Denzel Ward Defends Browns' DC Joe Woods

2 days ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to pass the ball during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany.

Do The Browns Have A Chance Against The Bucs?

2 days ago

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

3 Players That Stood Out In The Browns' Loss To The Bills

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Joe Woods & Mike Priefer Continue To Let Team Down

2 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Is The Browns' Season Now Over?

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/21/22)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Studs & Duds In Browns' Loss To Bills

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Will Deshaun Watson Be The Cure The Browns Need?

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Fans React to Browns' Loss To Bills

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bills

3 days ago

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs during overtime against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Buffalo Bills Score Predictions

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/20/22)

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Work Out 6 Players On Friday

4 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers tip-off against the Charlotte Hornets with 300 fans in attendance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 23, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 121-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Browns Legend Receives Loud Applause At Cavs Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Jack Conklin And Wife Caitlyn Welcome Third Child

4 days ago

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/19/22)

4 days ago

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers

No more pages to load