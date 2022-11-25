Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/25/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, November 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are busy getting ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to come to town on Sunday afternoon.

Besides being Black Friday which is a particularly meaningful day to brick-and-mortar retailers in the US, it is one month until Christmas Day.

There is something else special about this day, and that is the top story of the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Happy 59th Birthday Bernie Kosar!

Browns legendary quarterback Bernie Kosar turns 59 today.

He gave Browns fans many thrilling performances over the years.

And he was involved in the last game the Browns played on Thanksgiving Day in 1989.

It resulted in a 13-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Take this stroll down memory lane with the 1989 Browns in a clip from NBC Sports advertising the November 23, 1989 game between the Browns and Lions.

 

2. Defensive Intensity

Dave @BIGPLAY may be on to something with his Tweet after watching the Lions lose a tight game to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

The Lions play hard for Coach Dan Campbell.

What could have been in 2022 so far if the Browns’ defense appeared to play as hard as the 4-6 Lions?

 

3. Thursday #TBvsCLE Injury Report

The Thanksgiving injury report showed that Jack Conklin had a veteran rest day.

Hjalte Froholdt (illness), Greg Newsome (concussion), and Wyatt Teller (calf) also did not practice.

For the Bucs, Leonard Fournette was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day with a hip injury.

If Fournette is not able to play on Sunday, rookie Rachaad White could start in his place.

In the Bucs’ win over Seattle on November 13, White had 22 rushes for 105 yards.

TGIF, Browns fans!

 

 

