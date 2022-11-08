Browns Nation News And Notes (11/8/22)

It is Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the Miami Dolphins.

That is a Week 10 matchup scheduled for Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST.

Hopefully, the Miami area will be untouched and unscathed from a potential midweek hurricane named Nicole coming from the Bahamas so that the Browns can bring their own hurricane from Cleveland on offense, defense, and special teams on Sunday.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Teller Chooses Rehab Over Baby Shower Road Trip During Bye

Wyatt Teller stayed in Cleveland during the bye week to rehabilitate his calf.

That was not his original bye-week plan.

He was planning to travel with his wife Carly to Virginia for a baby shower.

Baby Teller is due in December.

#Browns Wyatt Teller said he had to miss his baby shower over the bye weekend to stay in Cleveland to rehab his calf. His wife had to make the drive to Virginia on her own “It was a tough decision but I want to play football again” — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) November 7, 2022

Wyatt called his choice “a tough decision but I want to play football again”.

He was injured in the Week 6 game against the New England Patriots and has not played since.

2. Some 3-5 Perspective

The Browns are 3-5.

They share the 3-5 record with other prominent teams.

In the AFC, those teams include the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

If someone let you look into a crystal ball in march and you had the same record as the rams at the halfway point you would of taken that right? #Browns — Jason Cutler (@jaycut7) November 7, 2022

In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints and the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams are 3-5.

This goes to show that preseason predictions can fall short, and things can happen on any given Sunday.

One more thing to remember is that the Browns are at 3-5 with QB2.

This means there is still hope.

Stay the course and Happy Tuesday Browns fans!