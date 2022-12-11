Browns Nation News And Notes (12/11/22)

It is Sunday, December 11, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a critical AFC North and interstate matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals today.

From the team’s official Twitter account, here is a hype video to prepare you for today’s game.

if you're not hype after this, not sure what to tell ya 📺: #CLEvsCIN tomorrow on CBS pic.twitter.com/B1rmI5Mwcw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2022

Here is the official gameday poster which seems to imply that NFL fans living in Ohio are Cleveland Browns fans.

The Game Day Browns Nation news and notes are as follows:

1. Amari Cooper Will Be A Game-Time Decision

We have heard from Amari Cooper that he expects to play against Cincinnati, but that is not the final decision.

He apparently will be evaluated in the pregame and will be a game-time decision.

Cooper injured his hip in practice on Thursday and did not practice on Friday.

RapSheet: #Browns WR Amari Cooper, dealing with a hip injury, is considered a game-time decision after missing Friday's practice. He told local reporters late this week that he'll be all right, but coaches want to see how he works out before deciding. — Frank (@Frankwatts) December 11, 2022

His status is listed as questionable on the injury report.

2. Not To Get Ahead Of Ourselves But…

Make no mistake, the Browns have to handle business against the Bengals today.

The other AFC North matchup is between the Steelers and the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson is not expected to play today, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that he may not play again until Week 16.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not play again until Christmas Eve as he continues to recover from a sprained PCL, per league sources.https://t.co/4JoOQSoE3q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2022

If that holds true, the Browns would not face him in Week 15.

3. Latest SNF Poll

A recent Sunday Night Football poll asked fans to name a player not currently in the Hall of Fame but should be.

Ian Lash spoke for the entire Browns fanbase with his answer.

Lash posted a picture of Clay Matthews Jr. with the caption.

“This guy and it’s not even close … it’s a travesty that he’s not in already. #ClayForHOF #ClayMatthewsJr #NFL”

Happy Sunday Browns fans!