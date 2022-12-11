Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/11/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, December 11, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a critical AFC North and interstate matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals today.

From the team’s official Twitter account, here is a hype video to prepare you for today’s game.

Here is the official gameday poster which seems to imply that NFL fans living in Ohio are Cleveland Browns fans.

The Game Day Browns Nation news and notes are as follows:

 

1. Amari Cooper Will Be A Game-Time Decision

We have heard from Amari Cooper that he expects to play against Cincinnati, but that is not the final decision.

He apparently will be evaluated in the pregame and will be a game-time decision.

Cooper injured his hip in practice on Thursday and did not practice on Friday.

His status is listed as questionable on the injury report.

 

2. Not To Get Ahead Of Ourselves But…

Make no mistake, the Browns have to handle business against the Bengals today.

The other AFC North matchup is between the Steelers and the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson is not expected to play today, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that he may not play again until Week 16.

If that holds true, the Browns would not face him in Week 15.

 

3. Latest SNF Poll

A recent Sunday Night Football poll asked fans to name a player not currently in the Hall of Fame but should be.

Ian Lash spoke for the entire Browns fanbase with his answer.

Lash posted a picture of Clay Matthews Jr. with the caption.

“This guy and it’s not even close … it’s a travesty that he’s not in already. #ClayForHOF #ClayMatthewsJr #NFL”

Happy Sunday Browns fans!

 

 

 

