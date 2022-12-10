Myles Garrett Had A Great Reaction To Baker Mayfield’s Rams Win

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is still a subject for reporters in Cleveland.

Despite him being sent to Carolina this season, these reporters still ask questions about him to his former teammates.

During one interview with defensive end Myles Garrett, a reporter asked him about Mayfield’s victory in Los Angeles.

While the former first-round pick isn’t in Cleveland anymore, Garrett still gave the reporter an answer.

Garrett Gives Shocking Reaction Over Mayfield Win

While Mayfield’s best moments came in 2020 with the team, Garrett still remembers those games.

With those memories, the defensive star tells reporters how he felt Mayfield can lead a comeback win.

#Browns Myles Garrett on Baker Mayfield’s gamewinning drive for the #Rams pic.twitter.com/A2Y5PC6UF6 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 9, 2022

However, he also tells reporters how he went to sleep when the Rams were down by 13.

While he felt Mayfield could lead a comeback, he slept instead of watching the miracle win.

But with his comments, he shows how he still believes in the former first-round pick and his quarterbacking abilities.

While the former Browns star quarterback is finding success in Los Angeles, it wasn’t the case when he went to Carolina.

His time with the Carolina Panthers saw him having a horrible season, leading to his release by the team.

However, his two touchdowns in the closing minutes of his first game with the Rams gives him hope.

It also shows something which Garrett knows Mayfield can do; bring a team back from defeat.

While the young quarterback has done much of that lately, his Thursday night performance is having at least one former teammate singing his praises.