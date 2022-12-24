Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/24/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Merry Christmas Eve and it is also Game Day for the Cleveland Browns on this frigid Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Kickoff is at 1:00 PM EST at FirstEnergy Stadium against the New Orleans Saints.

Holiday wishes and a brand new Browns baby headline the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Holiday Wishes From The Berry Family

Andrew Berry’s wife Brittan recently Tweeted a holiday greeting featuring the entire family including their dog.

Check out this adorable slideshow of photos.

Berry also tweeted her kids’ Christmas wish list which included an elf, a nutcracker, and the Target dog.

 

2. The Best Christmas Gift Came To The Teller Family

Wyatt Teller‘s wife Carly gave birth to the couple’s first child, Brooks Wyatt Teller on Friday, December 23.

Carly shared a picture of the family of three on Saturday morning; everyone looks happy and healthy.

Congratulations to the Teller trio!

Carly knew she was having a baby near Christmas so she sent out her holiday cards were sent out early.

Many commented on Twitter about her thoughtfulness and were thrilled to receive a card from the Teller family.

 

3. The Slim Path To The Playoffs Detailed On Flowchart

With the Jaguars defeating the Jets on Thursday Night Football, the Browns’ playoff hopes remain alive.

They do not control their own destiny because a lot of outside factors have to go their way.

The only thing they can and must handle is their business; the Browns must win out to have any chance.

Beyond that, consult the flowchart for what else needs to occur.

Good luck deciphering all of this over a cup of eggnog!

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

