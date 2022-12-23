Browns Nation

Report: Browns And Jack Conklin Agree To Extension

By

Evan Brown #63 and Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns work out during training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are doing more than just preparing for their Week 16 Saturday afternoon game with the New Orleans Saints.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team has reportedly agreed to terms for a four-year contract extension with Jack Conklin.

The contract extension is valued at $60 million with $31 million of fully guaranteed money.

Conklin, 28, joined the Browns in 2020 as a free agent when he signed a three-year deal valued at $42 million.

He was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season but dropped strong hints that he wanted to stay in Cleveland.

Conklin had an eventful 2021.

After tearing his patella tendon late in the season, he restructured the final year of his contract during the offseason, taking a pay cut.

He also recovered from the injury in nearly record time.

 

Fans React To The News

Conklin is a great player when healthy as several fans noted.

@DonJones1980 said:

“If he stays healthy it’s a bargain.”

Others are not sure that this was a good decision, noting that James Hudson III could potentially have taken over if Conklin was not a Brown in 2023.

What it means for Ethan Pocic, who signed a one-year deal with the Browns for 2022, and Jedrick Wills Jr., whom the team has to decide in the spring whether to exercise his fifth-year option for the 2024 season, remains to be seen.

Some believe this is a bargain in terms of the guaranteed money.

Though others are mentioning Wills, Twitter user Colb does not see a correlation.

He wrote:

“Also don’t think this has much of an impact on Wills’ future with the team.”

Congratulations Jack Conklin!

