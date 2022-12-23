Report: Browns And Jack Conklin Agree To Extension

The Cleveland Browns are doing more than just preparing for their Week 16 Saturday afternoon game with the New Orleans Saints.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team has reportedly agreed to terms for a four-year contract extension with Jack Conklin.

Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin reached agreement today on a four-year, $60 million extension that includes $31 million fully guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus, who negotiated deal with @JasonRosenhaus, @RyanMatha, Browns’ GM Andrew Berry and Browns’ VP Chris Cooper. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2022

The contract extension is valued at $60 million with $31 million of fully guaranteed money.

Conklin, 28, joined the Browns in 2020 as a free agent when he signed a three-year deal valued at $42 million.

He was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season but dropped strong hints that he wanted to stay in Cleveland.

#Browns Jack Conklin said he wants to stay in Cleveland beyond this season. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 13, 2022

Conklin had an eventful 2021.

After tearing his patella tendon late in the season, he restructured the final year of his contract during the offseason, taking a pay cut.

He also recovered from the injury in nearly record time.

The #Browns and Jack Conklin have agreed to restructure his final year of his contract, a league source confirmed to @TheOBR. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) February 26, 2022

Fans React To The News

Conklin is a great player when healthy as several fans noted.

@DonJones1980 said:

“If he stays healthy it’s a bargain.”

If he stays healthy it's a bargain — Fresh_DJ (@DonJones1980) December 23, 2022

Others are not sure that this was a good decision, noting that James Hudson III could potentially have taken over if Conklin was not a Brown in 2023.

Puzzling. Hes a quality tackle but hudson is right there and has shown marked improvement. Likely means pocic is gonzo — Sean Beardow (@seanbeardow) December 23, 2022

What it means for Ethan Pocic, who signed a one-year deal with the Browns for 2022, and Jedrick Wills Jr., whom the team has to decide in the spring whether to exercise his fifth-year option for the 2024 season, remains to be seen.

Some believe this is a bargain in terms of the guaranteed money.

I don’t mind the Jack Conklin extension. Only $31 million guaranteed for a player that will probably be better going forward than he was coming off his patellar tendon injury this season. Also don’t think this has much of an impact on Wills’ future with the team. — Colb (@___Colb___) December 23, 2022

Though others are mentioning Wills, Twitter user Colb does not see a correlation.

He wrote:

“Also don’t think this has much of an impact on Wills’ future with the team.”

Congratulations Jack Conklin!