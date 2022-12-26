Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/26/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Misery Monday, December 26, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are feeling very much like the message of Twitter user Torquato Von Taxis‘ coffee mug.

The mug says:

“We Almost Always Almost Win…Cleveland Football”

Here is the day after Christmas edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. The Long Drought Continues

Browns fans know all too well that the last division title was not even an AFC North one.

It was won before the AFC North was established.

The Browns last division championship happened in 1989 when the Browns won the AFC Central Division.

It has been a 32-year drought that will follow the team into the 2023 season.

 

2. Jake Paul’s New Alliance With The Browns Is Puzzling

In the middle of Saints week preparation, the team made either a very curious or intentional media move to sign Jake Paul as a junior associate content assistant.

Paul is a native Clevelander who is a boxer, UFC competitor, and YouTube personality.

His social media persona is perhaps what he is best known for; Paul has over 4.5 million Twitter followers.

For reference, the Browns’ Twitter account has 1.5 million Twitter followers.

Paul also served as the pregame hype man who smashed the guitar.

The Christmas content on Paul’s personal account is not family-friendly so it is unclear what the Browns are trying to accomplish with this move.

It is far too early for April Fool’s jokes, and at best, this would be a bad one, so we will have to wait and see what this is all about.

Happy Monday Browns fans!

