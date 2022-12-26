Browns Nation News And Notes (12/26/22)

It is Misery Monday, December 26, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are feeling very much like the message of Twitter user Torquato Von Taxis‘ coffee mug.

The mug says:

“We Almost Always Almost Win…Cleveland Football”

Here is the day after Christmas edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. The Long Drought Continues

Browns fans know all too well that the last division title was not even an AFC North one.

It was won before the AFC North was established.

The Browns last division championship happened in 1989 when the Browns won the AFC Central Division.

Be patient. 32 years not good enough? #Browns pic.twitter.com/vVrE9zVRb6 — Top Dawg Tailgate (@W3rdAndSummit) December 26, 2022

It has been a 32-year drought that will follow the team into the 2023 season.

2. Jake Paul’s New Alliance With The Browns Is Puzzling

In the middle of Saints week preparation, the team made either a very curious or intentional media move to sign Jake Paul as a junior associate content assistant.

Jake Paul running the social media is exactly why we look terrible. The football gods werent allowing him to have anything close to a win today. #browns — Zach (@zachcreate) December 24, 2022

Paul is a native Clevelander who is a boxer, UFC competitor, and YouTube personality.

His social media persona is perhaps what he is best known for; Paul has over 4.5 million Twitter followers.

For reference, the Browns’ Twitter account has 1.5 million Twitter followers.

Not sure the strategy of cleaning up the Browns reputation by bringing Jake Paul on board was a good idea #Browns pic.twitter.com/5zxNC9UzgN — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) December 24, 2022

Paul also served as the pregame hype man who smashed the guitar.

The Christmas content on Paul’s personal account is not family-friendly so it is unclear what the Browns are trying to accomplish with this move.

Cleveland Browns “junior associate content assistant” Jake Paul just posted a video of himself boxing with a sex toy. Merry Christmas. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 25, 2022

It is far too early for April Fool’s jokes, and at best, this would be a bad one, so we will have to wait and see what this is all about.

Happy Monday Browns fans!