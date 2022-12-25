Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/25/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns fanbase is still coming to terms with Saturday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

With the Browns officially eliminated from the playoffs, we have months to dissect what went wrong and how to improve in 2023 because the core of this team is young and in its prime.

What may need to change for next season headlines this Christmas Day edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Is A 2023 Coaching Change Necessary?

Everything is up for debate and review beginning with the coaching staff whose best success was in 2020.

Twitter user Jacob suggests that Bill Callahan and Stump Mitchell have done enough to continue on in 2023, but the others operate under the assumption that they “can outsmart everyone and week in and week out they get exposed. In game adjustment never happen[s]”

 

2. Before Week 16, Saints Were 0-6 Outdoors In 2022

The Browns lost the second-coldest game in franchise history to a team who had not won an outdoor game the entire season before Saturday.

For those wondering, the coldest game also resulted in a loss at the January 4, 1981 playoff game between the Browns and the Oakland Raiders known as “Red Right 88”.

 

3. FirstEnergy Spectators Made The Best Of A Cold, Losing Effort

Fans made the best of their Christmas Eve attendance at the game creating special memories with their friends and families.

It was cold, and that’s an understatement, and at least, the first half was a lot of fun.

Happy Sunday and Merry Christmas Browns fans!

