Browns Nation News And Notes (12/27/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, December 27, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in game prep mode for their Week 17 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Kickoff is at 1:00 PM EST on 1/1/23 in Washington, DC.

The headline of Tuesday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes is about the mysterious benching of Myles Garrett for one series on Saturday that continues to garner attention after being revealed on Monday.

 

More On Myles

This appears to be an odd situation that keeps getting weirder despite the few details shared about it.

Though little is known, Mary Kay Cabot has reported that the discipline (benched for the opening series on Saturday) and fine (undisclosed amount) was “due to an inability to communicate properly to the team regarding an illness that he caught last week”.

It is unclear if more details will be shared, but Garrett is a veteran who knows the proper channels of communication with the team, so if he misstepped or didn’t follow the process, it is perplexing behavior for a leader of the team and a captain.

There is no need to read more into this, but if you care to do so, it could imply that there is some disarray behind closed doors which perhaps is not surprising given the disappointing season.

We will wait and see if Garrett addresses this issue with the press this week.

Unfortunately, these are the headlines that Browns fans are dealing with instead of playoff scenarios.

In spite of this, make it a Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

 

 

