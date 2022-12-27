Fans React To News That Myles Garrett Was Benched

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is finally giving a brief insight into why pass rusher Myles Garrett was out during the opening defensive drive.

With the Cleveland Browns’ playoff chances on the line, Stefanski opted to bench Garrett.

While he didn’t go into details, we are getting news behind the star defensive lineman’s benching.

With this news, fans are reacting on Twitter over the benching of Garrett.

Fans Have Different Takes Over Garrett Benching

When Stefanski came clean with Garrett’s benching, he told reporters it was over him violating team rules.

#Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett was benched to start Saturday’s game for a violation of team rules, HC Kevin Stefanski said. — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 26, 2022

However, he didn’t go into detail with what rule or rules he broke to deserve a benching.

While the benching was odd, one fan feels Stefanski needed to set an example with Garrett.

I’m failing to understand why #Browns fans are blaming the Myles Garrett benching on Kevin Stefanski. Garrett likely broke team rules, Stefanski did not. It sets a precedent that it doesn’t matter how good/bad you are, if you violate team rules, you’ll be punished accordingly. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) December 26, 2022

But other fans were down on the head coach, blaming him for making a rash decision.

What a clown Stefanski is. We are going down the wrong path folks. Mark it down. This time next year we will be talking about a new coach — Eric Kutcher (@herdanesthesia) December 26, 2022

Other fans were looking to see where the “Stefanski bros” were after he made this decision on Garrett.

Where’s all the Stefanski bros who have been defending this dude the last two years??? Easy to reply to the one or two people saying Stefanski is trash, but nowhere to be found when more people realize it… — Comms Check (@CoryAdams85) December 26, 2022

While there are mixed feelings on the benching, one fan calls out those who wanted Stefanski to discipline disruptive players, but are upset over him punishing Garrett.

Browns enthusiasts when they ask the coach to discipline this immature team and then the coach actually does pic.twitter.com/kEELXufwIL — DONOVAN MITCHELL’S BRAVEST ONLINE SOLDIER (@theBigSHMEAT) December 26, 2022

However, with the Browns head coach refusing to give the details, fans feel like he’s keeping secrets.

Everything is a secret with this team ,, if I was Myles n Chubb I ask to b traded, Mayb that would help get rid of Stefanskis bad play calling n coaching all year long — DANPIZZI2007 (@PIZZI2014) December 26, 2022

With him not revealing the details, it makes fans suspicious of him.

While benching Garrett now doesn’t make a difference, benching him with their playoff hopes on the line made fans angry.

Until he tells the story behind the rules violation by the star defensive end, fans will have beef with their head coach.