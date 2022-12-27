Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To News That Myles Garrett Was Benched

Fans React To News That Myles Garrett Was Benched

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is finally giving a brief insight into why pass rusher Myles Garrett was out during the opening defensive drive.

With the Cleveland Browns’ playoff chances on the line, Stefanski opted to bench Garrett.

While he didn’t go into details, we are getting news behind the star defensive lineman’s benching.

With this news, fans are reacting on Twitter over the benching of Garrett.

 

Fans Have Different Takes Over Garrett Benching

When Stefanski came clean with Garrett’s benching, he told reporters it was over him violating team rules.

However, he didn’t go into detail with what rule or rules he broke to deserve a benching.

While the benching was odd, one fan feels Stefanski needed to set an example with Garrett.

But other fans were down on the head coach, blaming him for making a rash decision.

Other fans were looking to see where the “Stefanski bros” were after he made this decision on Garrett.

While there are mixed feelings on the benching, one fan calls out those who wanted Stefanski to discipline disruptive players, but are upset over him punishing Garrett.

However, with the Browns head coach refusing to give the details, fans feel like he’s keeping secrets.

With him not revealing the details, it makes fans suspicious of him.

While benching Garrett now doesn’t make a difference, benching him with their playoff hopes on the line made fans angry.

Until he tells the story behind the rules violation by the star defensive end, fans will have beef with their head coach.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to catch a pass against Greg Stroman Jr. #39 and DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players Who Need Replaced This Offseason

34 mins ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

3 Coaching Staff Changes That Need To Be Made This Offseason

1 hour ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

2 Things Fans Should Watch In Browns' Final 2 Games

5 hours ago

Kaden Elliss #55 of the New Orleans Saints tackles Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Players The Browns Should Rest In Their Last 2 Games

7 hours ago

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Their Highest Graded Browns Against Saints

7 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/26/22)

13 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/25/22)

2 days ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Browns' Loss To Saints

2 days ago

3 Things We Learned In Browns Loss To Saints

2 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller And His Wife Carly Welcome Their Son

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/24/22)

3 days ago

Evan Brown #63 and Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns work out during training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Report: Browns And Jack Conklin Agree To Extension

3 days ago

Tight end Josh Hill #89 of the New Orleans Saints blocks defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns Vs. New Orleans Saints Score Predictions

3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Weather Forecast Wreaking Havoc With Browns-Saints Game

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/23/22)

3 days ago

Jarvis Landry #5 of the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Saints Make Big Announcement About Jarvis Landry

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

Browns Get Some Good News Regarding Injured Players

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Reveals Why He Chose The Cleveland Browns

4 days ago

Browns helmet

Browns Will Send 3 Players To Pro Bowl

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/22/22)

5 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mike Priefer Has Harsh Response To Cade York's Missed Field Goal

5 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Browns Get Concerning Injury Update On Nick Chubb

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) looks at the scoreboard during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Nick Chubb Shares His True Feelings About Jarvis Landry

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/21/22)

5 days ago

2 Browns Players Who Need Replaced This Offseason

No more pages to load