Browns Nation News And Notes (12/29/22)

It is Thursday, December 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are busy practicing for Sunday's game in Washington against the Commanders.

The Wednesday injury report is the top story in the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. New Injuries Pop Up On Wednesday Injury Report

#Browns and Commanders full injury report for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/y6H6vlB0A1 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 28, 2022

Two players’ names that we have not seen on the injury report this season popped up in the first Week 17 report.

They are Kareem Hunt and Jedrick Wills Jr.

Though Hunt was a full practice participant, he is listed on the report with a shoulder injury.

Wills did not practice and is listed as having a back injury.

2. Nick Chubb Weighs In (Sort Of) On Upcoming Peach Bowl

On December 31, Ohio State will play Georgia in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Georgia alumnus Nick Chubb clearly did not want to get into a detailed discussion about this game because he knows Browns fans are almost always Ohio State fans too.

So he gave the best and most typical Nick Chubb prediction about the game.

He said:

“I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings around here.”

#Browns Nick Chubb on his prediction for the upcoming Ohio State-Georgia Peach Bowl: "I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings around here." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 28, 2022

3. Throwback Thursday

If you need a lift on this Thursday, watch the video clip of the Browns winning the 1964 NFL Championship.

Watch the @Browns final championship in the pre-Super Bowl era below. 📺 In 1964, after a scoreless first half, Cleveland hammered the Baltimore Colts in the second half to win, 27-0, and capture their most-recent championship. 🏆#Browns x #NFL pic.twitter.com/nCqnZQTEeP — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) December 29, 2022

Though the Browns will not contend for the Super Bowl this season, this is still a young team with many great players.

Let’s be hopeful that the 2023 off-season tweaks to this team make a difference and cause the team to take a huge step forward next season.

