Former Browns Player Signs With The Raiders

It was recently reported that Browns DE Isaac Rochell had terminated his own player agreement with the Cleveland Browns.

Rochell has spent most of the season on the Browns practice squad.

But, he announced today via Twitter that he now has a new team.

I’ve officially signed on to the @Raiders 53-man roster. #RaiderNation — Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) December 28, 2022

With the Browns this season, he appeared in 5 games and had 12 tackles.

He was taken in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

He spent 3 years with the Chargers before signing with the Colts in 2021.

Rochell will now get an opportunity to showcase his skills in these final 2 games in hopes of landing an offseason contract.