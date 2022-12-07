3 Things To Know About Linebacker Reggie Ragland

The 2022 Cleveland Browns have had a difficult time keeping their players on the field.

Injuries have been tough on the organization, especially at linebacker.

So far this season, the Browns have lost Anthony Walker Jr., as well as Sione Takitaki this past weekend.

Walker’s leadership absence has hampered Cleveland’s defense with the unit as a whole currently ranking 27th overall in the NFL.

In an attempt to band aid the situation, the Browns signed former Kansas City Chiefs standout Reggie Ragland.

We have placed LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve and signed LB Reggie Ragland — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 7, 2022

Here are three things to know about Ragland.

Five Seasons of High School Football

Ragland began playing high school football as an 8th grade student in Huntsville, Alabama.

Before he entered high school, the Ragland family moved to Mobile, Alabama.

In his prep career, Ragland became a basketball and football star for Bob Jones High School.

During his sophomore year, Ragland helped the Patriots win the 6A state title over the top ranked team in the state.

Reggie Ragland has had a super impressive sports career. High school state championship basketball National Championship at Alabama Super Bowl 54 Champion#RollTide #OutworkYesterday #BuiltByBama pic.twitter.com/FDqzsEhQkL — Mason (@BamaBunker) February 4, 2020

That same year, Ragland played tight end and snagged 40 passes for six scores.

He was moved to defense as a junior and responded with 91 tackles.

One season later, Ragland had 97 stops and six sacks.

By his senior year, Ragland was already the top-ranked inside linebacker in his recruiting class.

He was wooed by a number of SEC teams before deciding to matriculate to Alabama after his junior year.

Two National Titles and a Super Bowl as a Player

Ragland began playing linebacker for the Crimson Tide as a freshman in 2012.

That same season, the Tide won the BCS National Championship.

Reggie Ragland:

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP IN BASKETBALL AT BOB JONES NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN FOOTBALL AT THE U OF ALABAMA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SUPER BOWL WINNER WITH KC CHIEFS He is still Big Paws to me and always one of our kids. @reggieragland pic.twitter.com/3IHJk3iQ7w — Robby Parker (@rparker47) February 3, 2020

One year after making 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception as a junior, Ragland posted 60 tackles and 2.5 sacks as a senior in 2015.

Alabama went 14-1 that year and won another national title.

After suffering a torn ACL in his rookie year with the Buffalo Bills, Ragland was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

In 2018, he started in 15 games and had a career-best 86 tackles, a half sack, and a pick.

Kansas City was the talk of the AFC in 2019 when they went 12-4 behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes and won their first two playoff games.

Ragland started seven games and had 30 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Reggie Ragland after the Super Bowl win tonight…#RollTide 🐘🏈 pic.twitter.com/6BZm8XP9dI — Roll Tide #18™ 🐘 (@jerrysandersRTR) February 3, 2020

In Super Bowl LIV against San Francisco, he had two tackles as the Chiefs prevailed 31-20.

A “Big Heart” Hurts Ragland’s Draft Position

After winning two championships with Alabama, Ragland was considered one of the top linebacking prospects in the 2016 NFL Draft.

In the weeks before the draft, medical exams revealed that Ragland had an enlarged aorta in his heart.

Further tests determined that the condition wouldn’t hinder his future pro career.

However, several teams who considered drafting Ragland were scared off by the diagnosis.

Instead of getting selected in the first round, Ragland dropped to the 41st overall pick of the second round before Buffalo took him.