Browns Nation News And Notes (4/10/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, April 10, 2022, and the NFL world as well as the Cleveland Browns were shocked by the news of Dwayne Haskins‘ sudden and tragic death.

Haskins was in Florida training and was about to turn 25 on May 3.

The reactions and well wishes that poured out from current and former teammates, opponents, and owners show what a tight-knit community the NFL is.

Reactions to the devastating Haskins’ news is the lead story for Sunday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Current And Former Browns Players Remember Dwayne Haskins

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs was just signed by the Browns on Friday.

He was Haskins’ teammate in Pittsburgh.

Former Browns QB2 Case Keenum was Haskins’ teammate in Washington.

He posted a picture with Haskins holding his baby boy Kyler.

Myles Garrett also sent his prayers to Haskins’ family and noted that he “always had a smile on his face”.

 

2. Ex-Brown Mack Wilson Hosts Charity Softball Game

Former Browns linebacker Mack Wilson called upon his former teammates to help him with a charity softball game on Saturday in Montgomery, Alabama.

Greg Newsome, Jacob Phillips, and Ronnie Harrison Jr. were among those who participated.

 

3. Clowney Watch Continues

No one is talking from either side so it is hard to know if there are ongoing negotiations to get defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney, back in Cleveland for a second season.

A week ago, there was talk about an offer on the table, but the silence since that time is deafening.

Browns fans are growing impatient.

Some are taking drastic measures.

Stephen’s grandma has been locked up for days while he awaits news about Clowney, Jarvis Landry and/or Brandin Cooks.

It is unclear what the holdup could be.

Hopefully, there is news on this front very soon.

Happy Sunday Browns Fans!

Make it a good one.

