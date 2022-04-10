Browns Nation News And Notes (4/10/22)

It is Sunday, April 10, 2022, and the NFL world as well as the Cleveland Browns were shocked by the news of Dwayne Haskins‘ sudden and tragic death.

Haskins was in Florida training and was about to turn 25 on May 3.

The reactions and well wishes that poured out from current and former teammates, opponents, and owners show what a tight-knit community the NFL is.

Reactions to the devastating Haskins’ news is the lead story for Sunday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Current And Former Browns Players Remember Dwayne Haskins

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs was just signed by the Browns on Friday.

He was Haskins’ teammate in Pittsburgh.

Prayers up 🙏🏽 life is fragile. — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) April 9, 2022

Former Browns QB2 Case Keenum was Haskins’ teammate in Washington.

He posted a picture with Haskins holding his baby boy Kyler.

Heartbreaking for Dwayne and his family. This is him with Kyler back in Washington. Heavy heart today. Prayers for his family. pic.twitter.com/vBUgezVjt3 — Case Keenum (@casekeenum) April 9, 2022

Myles Garrett also sent his prayers to Haskins’ family and noted that he “always had a smile on his face”.

Rest In Peace to Dwayne Haskins..

Prayers out to his family 🙏🏾

He always had a smile on his face and that’s how I’ll remember him. — Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) April 9, 2022

2. Ex-Brown Mack Wilson Hosts Charity Softball Game

Former Browns linebacker Mack Wilson called upon his former teammates to help him with a charity softball game on Saturday in Montgomery, Alabama.

(Right to left): Shaun Dion Hamilton, Mack Wilson and Daniel Thomas speaking with media ahead of Wilson’s and Hamilton’s Make a Difference Foundation charity softball game @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/ptyyyxbAwl — Jahmal (@JahmalKennedy) April 9, 2022

Greg Newsome, Jacob Phillips, and Ronnie Harrison Jr. were among those who participated.

Former #Browns LB Mack Wilson is hosting a softball game today in Montgomery. Greg Newsome, Jarvis Landry, Jacob Phillips, A.J. Green, Ronnie Harrison Jr, and Willie Harvey Jr. are all scheduled to play. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 9, 2022

3. Clowney Watch Continues

No one is talking from either side so it is hard to know if there are ongoing negotiations to get defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney, back in Cleveland for a second season.

A week ago, there was talk about an offer on the table, but the silence since that time is deafening.

The #Browns are "pushing" to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Cleveland had an offer on the table at one point, somewhere in the area of $12M per season for two years (reportedly). Currently unknown whether the Browns have changed their offer. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) April 3, 2022

Browns fans are growing impatient.

I wish the @browns would just lock down Clowney so I can rest some sleep at night 🥲🤣🤣 #Browns #nfl #football #fyp — Money Dawg Drew (@MoneyMakinDrewE) April 9, 2022

Some are taking drastic measures.

Stephen’s grandma has been locked up for days while he awaits news about Clowney, Jarvis Landry and/or Brandin Cooks.

I’m not letting my grandma out until you re-sign Jarvis Landry, Jadeveon Clowney and/or trade for Brandin Cooks @browns pic.twitter.com/dpABzmI0bn — Stephen (@Scuba_Steve26) April 6, 2022

It is unclear what the holdup could be.

Hopefully, there is news on this front very soon.

