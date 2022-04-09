Jakeem Grant Excited To Be Part Of Browns’ Offense

Cleveland Browns fans are excited about the addition of Jakeem Grant for the 2022 season.

Grant is a punt returner and wide receiver that can inject plenty of speed and versatility whenever he is on the field, especially on special teams.

In his recent interview, Grant shared his enthusiasm about coming to Cleveland.

Here are a few takeaways from what he said.

1. He Fits With The Browns

Grant said there is “no better fit” for him than the Browns.

The Browns were aggressive in their pursuit of Grant, and he made it seem as though the decision to come to Cleveland was a no-brainer.

He liked the coaching staff and particularly Chad O’Shea who is the Browns’ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

O’Shea and Grant were together in Miami for the 2019 season when O’Shea was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator.

Grant also talked about meeting with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer who has already encouraged him to carry the ball in his left arm going forward.

Priefer told him that he missed out on a lot of extra yards with the ball in his right hand.

2. He Has Big Goals

Grant says he is not a fair catch guy.

Though he never was on special teams until he came to the NFL, he has come a long way.

Here are some Jakeem Grant highlights. Yeah, he’s had some drops. But, he has also done some great things with the Miami Dolphins. 👍#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/fLQBLz8suW — Big E (@ian693) June 12, 2021

He looks up to Devin Hester and wants to achieve or surpass his success.

Grant also talked about his immediate goal of scoring multiple special teams touchdowns as a Cleveland Brown this season.

Conclusion

Grant has a dynamic skill set and a charismatic personality.

He held the ball in his left hand during the interview so he is already demonstrating his ability and willingness to take coaching.

Grant does not seem satisfied to rest on his previous successes including his recent trip to the Pro Bowl.

He wants more and is eager to get in front of the Browns fans on Sundays and deliver big results in any capacity he can.