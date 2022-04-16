Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/16/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, April 16, 2022.

It is officially Holy Saturday and for Cleveland Browns fans it is also the Saturday before voluntary offseason workouts begin on Tuesday.

Check out my first official TikTok of the 2022 season which is the state of the Browns according to me!

1. Myles Garrett’s Tweet

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost a heartbreaker last night at home.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was rocking as fans tried to will a victory for the Cavs over the Atlanta Hawks.

The final score was 107-101, and the loss eliminated the Cavs from playoff contention.

After the game, Myles Garrett sent out a curious tweet that talks about all Cleveland sports.

He wrote:

“Cavs had a helluva a year and Cleveland sports is gonna be scary next year…”

From this, we can assume that Garrett believes the Browns will make a run in 2022.

 

2. Happy Birthday Bill Belichick

Former Browns coach and legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick turns 70 years old today.

Not surprisingly, the 6-time Super Bowl Champion is not on social media.

However, that will not stop the social media tributes from pouring in today.

Everyone wonders how long he will continue to coach especially after this statement was dug out of the video archives.

12 years ago, Belichick said that he would not follow in former Buffalo Bills Coach Marv Levy’s footsteps, meaning he would not coach into his 70s.

Levy retired from coaching in 1997 at the age of 72.

That appears no longer to be the case, and the New England Patriots are glad that Belichick is hanging around.

 

3. New Sunday Night Football Sideline Reporter Announced

When football returns in the fall, fans will need a scorecard to figure out which announcers and reporters will be on each channel.

It has been a spectacular and also bizarre shuffling of network talent that could initially confuse people.

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck, and Al Michaels have already switched networks.

Adding to that confusion, in the best way possible, is NBC’s announcement of its new sideline reporter to replace the retiring Michele Tafoya.

She is none other than one of the best to do it, Melissa Stark, who most recently worked for the NFL Network.

Earlier in her career, Stark was the sideline reporter for ABC Sports when ABC had Monday Night Football.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

 

