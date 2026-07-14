Insider Explains Mason Graham’s Biggest NFL Adjustment

For the most part, the departure of Jim Schwartz as the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns is generally seen as a setback. The unit was one of the best in the NFL during his three seasons, and he was held in high regard by the players he coached.

However, not everyone thrived in Schwartz’s demanding system. Defensive tackle Mason Graham did not have a rookie season that lived up to his status as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That may not have been all Graham’s fault. He was asked to play a different style than he did as a unanimous All-American at Michigan, and though Schwartz was impressed by him, his overall production was below what Browns fans expected.

Now, Graham will be playing under new coordinator Mike Rutenberg, and insider Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com recently explained the second-year player’s biggest NFL adjustment.

“With Mason, especially, he was going from a system in Michigan that didn’t ask him to do what he’s doing here in Cleveland. This is much more of an attack-minded system, and it’s going to stay that way under Mike Rutenberg. It’s attack, create pressure, and that really wasn’t what he was doing in Michigan. I do think that position combined with him having to adjust to what they’re asking him to do here, I think that points to a guy who maybe it was going to take a little bit of time to reach his full potential, but I think going into Year 2, having a better grasp of what he’s gotta do, I think that’s going to help him too,” Labbe said.

Graham was not a bust by any means. He provided a solid interior presence that allowed other players to thrive, particularly defensive end Myles Garrett, who set the NFL record for sacks in a season, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year as a second-round pick.

He also showed admirable fortitude by playing all 17 games despite breaking a rib late in the season. But his counting stats left a lot to be desired, as he recorded just one-half sack and four quarterback hits playing almost 800 defensive snaps. He also made just 49 combined tackles, but he did have seven tackles for loss.

Graham will be counted on to do much more with Garrett traded away to the Los Angeles Rams. It would help if he could produce more sacks, but that can’t come at the expense of his other responsibilities in Rutenberg’s version of the Cleveland defense.

Perhaps a fresh start under a new coordinator will be what unlocks Graham’s full potential, and he will become the Pro Bowl-level player the Browns and their fans envisioned when he was drafted.

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