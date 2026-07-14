Browns Could Face A Much Tougher Division Foe In 2026

The Cleveland Browns will have plenty of tough opponents in 2026, and their own division could pose a lot of problems for them. They are hoping not to sit at the bottom of the AFC North when next season ends, but the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens are looking to complicate their plans. Writing for Cleveland.com, Tim Bielik touched upon why the Ravens could be trouble for the Browns.

It’s the defensive know-how of Baltimore’s new head coach that could create major headaches for Todd Monken and his squad.

“The arrival of Minter changes this matchup the most. The Ravens have declined defensively over the last two seasons. By bringing in Minter, who was a very good defensive coordinator with the Chargers, and Hendrickson, the Ravens should feature a fiercer defense. Monken and the Browns will have to be prepared for a better pass rush from Baltimore with Hendrickson in tow,” Bielik wrote.

Like the Browns, the Ravens have had a busy offseason and are going through major changes, but few are more significant than the hiring of Jesse Minter to lead them. Ironically, Monken last worked for the Ravens as their offensive coordinator, and now a match-up between these two teams will feature Minter’s defense battling Monken’s offense.

The Browns are hoping to avoid another season that ends with them behind their three AFC North competitors. It’s been a few seasons since they weren’t in fourth place, but they came close to passing the Bengals last year. There is hope that they have made enough adjustments to overtake third place and possibly climb even higher. The Ravens and Browns have been productive during the offseason, and it’s almost time to see if their moves will pay off.

Monken and Minter have a lot to prove, and their respective talents will butt heads on October 18 when they meet for the first time in 2026.

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