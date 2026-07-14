Analyst Reveals Shedeur Sanders’ Hidden Strength

His first season in the NFL received a ton of attention, but Shedeur Sanders’ second year with the Cleveland Browns could be even bigger and more consequential. He has already shown promise, and now he will be focused on taking another step forward. There were some negative reviews about Sanders during his rookie campaign, but it’s undeniable that he has talent.

Speaking with 92.3 The Fan, Lance Reisland talked about Sanders’ ability to attack the middle of the field and how that may work perfectly in head coach Todd Monken’s offensive scheme.

“I think he attacks the middle of the field, those chunk plays from 15 to 25 yards. I think he throws the ball extremely well vertically, but more importantly, between the hashes—in that 15 to 25-yard range, which is so important in the NFL. Monken loves to attack the middle of the field, and that’s what Shedeur does at a very, very high level. He anticipates very well. He’s very accurate, and he works in that 15 to 25-yard range,” Reisland said.

"I think he attacks the middle of the field. I think he throws the ball extremely well. vertically, but more importantly, between the hashes…" 🚨 @LanceReisland w/ @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony details the strengths for #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders https://t.co/5Z4LTgttwJ pic.twitter.com/PZVhaurUPW — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 13, 2026

Sanders has an arm, but he struggled in his first year with holding the ball too long. That is understandable because it was his first year in the league, and he was under a great deal of pressure.

More offseason work will help with that, but the hiring of Monken might also be exactly what Sanders needs. Monken’s experience in the league has proven that he’s the sort of offensive-minded coach who could help lead Sanders to his next level.

Sander’s accuracy, anticipation, and competent footwork impressed during his first year, but now it’s time for him to work closely with his new head coach, enhance what he’s already good at, and add more weapons to his arsenal in 2026.

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Browns Could Face A Much Tougher Division Foe In 2026