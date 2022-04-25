Browns Nation News And Notes (4/25/22)

It is Monday, April 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a busy week of offseason workouts along with the 2022 NFL Draft starting on Thursday.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Isaac Rochell On TikTok

This is even more behind the scenes than Building the Browns.

New Browns’ defensive end Isaac Rochell (who was an Indianapolis Colt in 2021) takes us on his first day with the team on TikTok.

He discusses how important the physical is, and we see his hospital room.

Rochell was signed by the Browns on April 20.

Take a look.

2. Building The Browns

Speaking of Building the Browns, Episode 2 dropped on Sunday morning.

This is a short one, just 22 minutes long, and it is called “New Additions”.

It takes us through the scouting process as well as the NFL Combine and Pro Days.

We also meet the newest Browns as they come into the facility for the first time.

3. Browns Select Team’s Celebrity Representative For NFL Draft

WWE personality and Ohio native, Mike Mizanin aka “The Miz”, has been selected as the Browns celebrity representative at this week’s NFL Draft.

The Miz is a huge Browns fan and predicted the 2021 team would be Super Bowl-bound.

He is very excited to be involved in the draft proceedings.

#WWERaw Superstar and Northeast Ohio native @mikethemiz is heading to Las Vegas to represent the Cleveland @Browns at the 2022 NFL Draft 🏈@clevelanddotcom https://t.co/45FEmS4LOP — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) April 22, 2022

In a statement, he wrote:

“I am thrilled to head to Las Vegas to represent my hometown Cleveland Browns at the NFL Draft. As someone who grew up a huge Browns fan, the opportunity to play a small part in the future of the franchise is a dream come true. This is going to be AWESOME.”

4. Garrett Spotted In London

A lucky fan literally ran into Myles Garrett on the streets of London and got a picture with him.

So my brother is in London right now and he just so happens to run into the home town hero on the other side of the world #Browns pic.twitter.com/DXiuwLZHHn — Tone (@ToneTone21) April 24, 2022

What a cool memory!

Happy Monday Browns fans!