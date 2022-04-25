Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/25/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, April 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a busy week of offseason workouts along with the 2022 NFL Draft starting on Thursday.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Isaac Rochell On TikTok

This is even more behind the scenes than Building the Browns.

New Browns’ defensive end Isaac Rochell (who was an Indianapolis Colt in 2021) takes us on his first day with the team on TikTok.

He discusses how important the physical is, and we see his hospital room.

Rochell was signed by the Browns on April 20.

Take a look.

 

@isaacrochell

Reply to @zak.billings that brown and orange hits different! Comment questions y’all have✊🏾✊🏾 #clevelandbrowns #98

♬ love nwantinti (ah ah ah) – CKay

 

2. Building The Browns

Speaking of Building the Browns, Episode 2 dropped on Sunday morning.

This is a short one, just 22 minutes long, and it is called “New Additions”.

It takes us through the scouting process as well as the NFL Combine and Pro Days.

We also meet the newest Browns as they come into the facility for the first time.

 

3. Browns Select Team’s Celebrity Representative For NFL Draft

WWE personality and Ohio native, Mike Mizanin aka “The Miz”, has been selected as the Browns celebrity representative at this week’s NFL Draft.

The Miz is a huge Browns fan and predicted the 2021 team would be Super Bowl-bound.

He is very excited to be involved in the draft proceedings.

In a statement, he wrote:

“I am thrilled to head to Las Vegas to represent my hometown Cleveland Browns at the NFL Draft. As someone who grew up a huge Browns fan, the opportunity to play a small part in the future of the franchise is a dream come true. This is going to be AWESOME.”

 

4. Garrett Spotted In London

A lucky fan literally ran into Myles Garrett on the streets of London and got a picture with him.

What a cool memory!

Happy Monday Browns fans!

 

 

