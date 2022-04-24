Browns Nation

Report: Mayfield Might Be On Roster At Start Of Training Camp

Report: Mayfield Might Be On Roster At Start Of Training Camp

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns is interviewed after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

Could the Cleveland Browns 2022 offseason get any crazier?

The answer could be yes if Andrew Fillipponi’s reporting turns out to be true.

Fillipponi, citing Anthony Lima host of 92.3 The Fan as his source, says the Browns could keep Baker Mayfield on the roster indefinitely, perhaps even through the beginning of training camp.

 

That would mean that the Browns would go to training camp in late July with four quarterbacks on the roster.

In addition to Mayfield, there would be Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Joshua Dobbs.

That could be extremely awkward for everyone involved.

 

Not A Surprising Thought

Despite the fact it would be weird, it is not a surprising thought.

The Browns want to trade Mayfield, preferably to an NFC team, and they want at least one viable draft pick in return.

Currently, the draft market for Mayfield is at an all-time low.

This is the result of many factors including Mayfield’s contract situation (fifth-year option worth $18 million), his health (recovering from January shoulder surgery), and the fact that NFL teams do not want to work with the Browns on a Mayfield trade because they are not happy with how the Browns structured the Watson contract.

All of these factors are working against Mayfield and the Browns from moving on from this bizarre slow-motion breakup.

 

Browns Playing The Waiting Game

The Browns are operating under the assumption that Mayfield’s trade value will increase as teams get closer to the kickoff of the 2022 NFL season in September.

Injuries and other issues could impact team rosters which would make a trade more likely.

The Browns are not eager to release Mayfield for fear that it will unleash a situation they cannot control which is Mayfield being signed by an AFC competitor, most notably the Pittsburgh Steelers who would reportedly be interested in Mayfield if he is cut.

And so the waiting game continues.

