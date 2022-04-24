Report: Mayfield Might Be On Roster At Start Of Training Camp

Could the Cleveland Browns 2022 offseason get any crazier?

The answer could be yes if Andrew Fillipponi’s reporting turns out to be true.

Fillipponi, citing Anthony Lima host of 92.3 The Fan as his source, says the Browns could keep Baker Mayfield on the roster indefinitely, perhaps even through the beginning of training camp.

From the Browns flagship station @SportsBoyTony says on @937theFan that the Browns will likely keep Baker Mayfield until after the draft. And could be on the team at the start of training camp! Wow. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 21, 2022

That would mean that the Browns would go to training camp in late July with four quarterbacks on the roster.

In addition to Mayfield, there would be Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Joshua Dobbs.

That could be extremely awkward for everyone involved.

Not A Surprising Thought

Despite the fact it would be weird, it is not a surprising thought.

The Browns want to trade Mayfield, preferably to an NFC team, and they want at least one viable draft pick in return.

Currently, the draft market for Mayfield is at an all-time low.

The Browns needed to trade Baker Mayfield before the ink dried on Deshaun Watson’s contract. Instead, they trashed Baker in the media, aided in killing his trade value and are stuck with a QB they don’t want. pic.twitter.com/cqsnSXCWP9 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 22, 2022

This is the result of many factors including Mayfield’s contract situation (fifth-year option worth $18 million), his health (recovering from January shoulder surgery), and the fact that NFL teams do not want to work with the Browns on a Mayfield trade because they are not happy with how the Browns structured the Watson contract.

NFL Owners in no rush to help #Browns in deal for Baker Mayfieldhttps://t.co/uuVh9sW8QY — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleSI) April 20, 2022

All of these factors are working against Mayfield and the Browns from moving on from this bizarre slow-motion breakup.

Browns Playing The Waiting Game

The Browns are operating under the assumption that Mayfield’s trade value will increase as teams get closer to the kickoff of the 2022 NFL season in September.

Injuries and other issues could impact team rosters which would make a trade more likely.

The Browns are not eager to release Mayfield for fear that it will unleash a situation they cannot control which is Mayfield being signed by an AFC competitor, most notably the Pittsburgh Steelers who would reportedly be interested in Mayfield if he is cut.

And so the waiting game continues.