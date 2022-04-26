Browns Nation News And Notes (4/26/22)

It is Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in offseason workout mode.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. NFL Draft Tidbits

Remember the 2021 NFL Draft when it seemed every team wanted to move up in the first round to draft a player?

Well, the opposite seems to be happening in 2022, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This year, teams are interested in trading back into the second half of the first round.

Within the past week, as the draft has drawn closer, multiple teams in the top half of the draft have inquired with others to try to trade back in the first round, per sources. So far, the interest in moving back in Thursday’s draft has greatly exceeded the interest in moving up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2022

What this trend, if it becomes reality, means for the Browns who do not have their first draft pick until the second round, at the No. 44 position, is yet to be determined.

2. OBJ’s Cleveland House For Sale

As if Browns fans needed any more confirmation that the Odell Beckham Jr. era in Cleveland is definitely not getting an encore performance, OBJ put his Cleveland house up for sale over the weekend.

OBJ is a free agent and is recovering from ACL surgery following his injury in the Super Bowl.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Cleveland mansion was listed for sale this weekend. Looks like he won’t return to the #Browns as some had speculated, at least not in this house. pic.twitter.com/cNmCCtB0Fy — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) April 25, 2022

3. Amazon Prime Video Is Making Waves

In addition to landing Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime Video is busy trying to make more inroads in the network television juggernaut of NFL programming.

To begin with, the New York Post is reporting that NFL Network personality Kay Adams, who has been the mainstay of the channel’s Good Morning Football show, is leaving to host Amazon’s TNF broadcast.

Neither Adams nor the NFL Network has confirmed or denied the New York Post‘s reporting.

NEWS: Kay Adams leaving Good Morning Football, eyeing Amazon, The Post has learned.https://t.co/t8BLdoqSNN — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 25, 2022

The second initiative by Amazon Prime Video is to convince the NFL to have a Black Friday game on the schedule which of course the streaming service would cover.

Known as one of the biggest brick-and-mortar shopping days of the year, Amazon is trying to leverage its massive cyber marketplace, in advance of the usual Cyber Monday shopping event after Thanksgiving weekend, with its new football programming.

Amazon has made a $70 million to $100 million bid to add a new Black Friday NFL game to its current package, per @peter_king. pic.twitter.com/cSmVN5xNdf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 25, 2022

There is no word on what the NFL’s plans are; however, Black Friday is commonly the day college football games are televised.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!