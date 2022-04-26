Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (4/26/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/26/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in offseason workout mode.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. NFL Draft Tidbits

Remember the 2021 NFL Draft when it seemed every team wanted to move up in the first round to draft a player?

Well, the opposite seems to be happening in 2022, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This year, teams are interested in trading back into the second half of the first round.

What this trend, if it becomes reality, means for the Browns who do not have their first draft pick until the second round, at the No. 44 position, is yet to be determined.

 

2. OBJ’s Cleveland House For Sale

As if Browns fans needed any more confirmation that the Odell Beckham Jr. era in Cleveland is definitely not getting an encore performance, OBJ put his Cleveland house up for sale over the weekend.

OBJ is a free agent and is recovering from ACL surgery following his injury in the Super Bowl.

 

3. Amazon Prime Video Is Making Waves

In addition to landing Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime Video is busy trying to make more inroads in the network television juggernaut of NFL programming.

To begin with, the New York Post is reporting that NFL Network personality Kay Adams, who has been the mainstay of the channel’s Good Morning Football show, is leaving to host Amazon’s TNF broadcast.

Neither Adams nor the NFL Network has confirmed or denied the New York Post‘s reporting.

The second initiative by Amazon Prime Video is to convince the NFL to have a Black Friday game on the schedule which of course the streaming service would cover.

Known as one of the biggest brick-and-mortar shopping days of the year, Amazon is trying to leverage its massive cyber marketplace, in advance of the usual Cyber Monday shopping event after Thanksgiving weekend, with its new football programming.

There is no word on what the NFL’s plans are; however, Black Friday is commonly the day college football games are televised.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

New York Jets v Carolina Panthers
Report: Panthers Will Not Trade For Mayfield Before Draft
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the first half in the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
What Would Be Fair Compensation For Baker Mayfield?
Final preparations are made prior to the start of the first round of the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, NY.
How To Watch The NFL Draft (Streaming, Radio, TV)

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Report: Panthers Will Not Trade For Mayfield Before Draft

No more pages to load