Report: Panthers Will Not Trade For Mayfield Before Draft

With all of the talk about Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during NFL Draft week, you might think it is 2018.

It is not, but the speculation about when and where Mayfield will land in 2022 is a hot topic of draft week.

The main reason for this is because the Carolina Panthers need a quarterback and the question remains will they achieve that goal with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft or will they make a trade with the Browns for Mayfield?

It has been a moving target as some thought Mayfield was destined to be a member of the Panthers by now.

🎙️🏈 Carolina @Panthers emerge as a likely franchise to hire Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland @Browns before the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ePTt6iPD4x — AS USA (@English_AS) April 18, 2022

However, the latest reporting indicates that the Panthers have no plans to make a trade for Mayfield before the opening night of the draft on Thursday.

The Panthers Are Reportedly Focusing On The Draft

With the No. 6 pick, that is a good plan.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicates that a trade may not happen at all, even after the draft.

The #Panthers are not expected to trade for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to the first round of the NFL Draft, sources say, if they do it at all. Thursday has to play out first, before any other options are considered. Carolina picks No. 6. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2022

Browns Seem Inclined To Hold Onto Mayfield

Despite having four quarterbacks on the roster, the Browns are not eager to release Mayfield.

Knowing that teams would sign him immediately, including fellow AFC North foe Pittsburgh, deters the team from just letting him go.

From the Browns flagship station @SportsBoyTony says on @937theFan that the Browns will likely keep Baker Mayfield until after the draft. And could be on the team at the start of training camp! Wow. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 21, 2022

In the meantime, he could be on the roster up through training camp as the Browns are prepared to wait until his draft stock goes up which could happen as teams formulate rosters, injuries occur, and other things happen.

Could There Be A Draft Weekend Surprise?

There could be a draft weekend surprise regarding Mayfield.

At least that is what ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes.

He calls Mayfield “the steal of the draft”.

5th or 6th round pick for Baker Mayfield—some GM gonna look smart https://t.co/8FfAhRtFCO — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 25, 2022

Orlovsky raises a good point about how GMs are looking at Mayfield.

Are they evaluating the 2020 Mayfield who led the Browns to the playoffs or the 2021 injured Mayfield?

He also says that Atlanta, New Orleans, and Carolina, among others, may make a trade for Mayfield that could make those teams’ GMs look really smart after the draft.

Mayfield may be traded this weekend, or maybe not; no one really knows for sure how this story ends.