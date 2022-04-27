Browns Nation

Report: Seahawks Not Overly Eager To Deal For Mayfield

bakery mayfield
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland Browns fans will not be surprised by this news since it seems all recent reports relating to Baker Mayfield‘s trade stock have been consistent.

The latest bad news for Mayfield is from the Seattle Seahawks.

Josina Anderson’s reporting, from a league source, indicates the Seahawks “don’t sound overly eager on dealing for the Browns quarterback and his salary at that price”.

 

RGIII Is Right

A few days ago ESPN’s Robert Griffin III blasted the Browns for mismanaging the Mayfield situation.

He believed they should have traded Mayfield immediately after the Deshaun Watson trade became official on March 18.

If the Browns really wanted to take control, they would release Mayfield.

Since they are concerned that he will get signed by the Steelers the minute he is released, they won’t do that just yet.

They will wait it out and see if teams do not fare well in the draft with quarterbacks.

There is no sense of urgency beyond closure for all parties.

The Browns can feasibly wait through the summer for injuries or other issues to arise which would make Mayfield’s stock go up.

This means Mayfield could still be on the roster for training camp, a possibility that was reported a few days ago.

 

Teams Know The Browns Have Too Many Quarterbacks

Since the Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster, the other NFL teams know they have too many quarterbacks.

They are not interested in helping the Browns out of their quandary given that some owners are upset about the huge amount of guaranteed money on the Watson contract including Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti who is set to negotiate an extension with Lamar Jackson any time now.

 

Dan Orlovsky Thinks Mayfield Is A Draft Day “Steal”

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky does not count out a draft-day trade for Mayfield.

He calls Mayfield “the steal of the draft”.

Orlovsky thinks a GM is going to make a big trade and come out looking really smart by getting Mayfield.

We will see what happens.

 

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

