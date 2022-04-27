Report: Seahawks Not Overly Eager To Deal For Mayfield

Cleveland Browns fans will not be surprised by this news since it seems all recent reports relating to Baker Mayfield‘s trade stock have been consistent.

The latest bad news for Mayfield is from the Seattle Seahawks.

Josina Anderson’s reporting, from a league source, indicates the Seahawks “don’t sound overly eager on dealing for the Browns quarterback and his salary at that price”.

Spoke to a league source on Baker Mayfield. At this time, the #Seahawks still don't sound overly eager on dealing for the #Browns quarterback &* his salary at that price in a situation where they feel Cleveland has to eventually move him. Still worth monitoring.@BovadaOfficial — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 26, 2022

RGIII Is Right

A few days ago ESPN’s Robert Griffin III blasted the Browns for mismanaging the Mayfield situation.

He believed they should have traded Mayfield immediately after the Deshaun Watson trade became official on March 18.

If the Browns really wanted to take control, they would release Mayfield.

Since they are concerned that he will get signed by the Steelers the minute he is released, they won’t do that just yet.

Would you be happy with the Steelers bringing in Baker Mayfield? pic.twitter.com/INFNEGy7D6 — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) April 20, 2022

They will wait it out and see if teams do not fare well in the draft with quarterbacks.

There is no sense of urgency beyond closure for all parties.

The Browns can feasibly wait through the summer for injuries or other issues to arise which would make Mayfield’s stock go up.

This means Mayfield could still be on the roster for training camp, a possibility that was reported a few days ago.

From the Browns flagship station @SportsBoyTony says on @937theFan that the Browns will likely keep Baker Mayfield until after the draft. And could be on the team at the start of training camp! Wow. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 21, 2022

Teams Know The Browns Have Too Many Quarterbacks

Since the Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster, the other NFL teams know they have too many quarterbacks.

One NFL executive told Adam Schefter, "Deshaun Watson broke the NFL and that in 5-10 years every NFL contract will wind up being guaranteed. That one contract broke the NFL." Owners not happy with Jimmy and the Browns. Ghosted. https://t.co/bbg2Fjzeke https://t.co/AoP5ouehlp — Cleveland Wins (@CLEVELAND_WINS) March 23, 2022

They are not interested in helping the Browns out of their quandary given that some owners are upset about the huge amount of guaranteed money on the Watson contract including Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti who is set to negotiate an extension with Lamar Jackson any time now.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on Deshaun Watson's $230 million guaranteed contract: "I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that's something that is groundbreaking, and it'll make negotiations harder with others." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 29, 2022

Dan Orlovsky Thinks Mayfield Is A Draft Day “Steal”

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky does not count out a draft-day trade for Mayfield.

He calls Mayfield “the steal of the draft”.

"I think Baker Mayfield walks away as the steal of the NFL draft." —@danorlovsky7 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rir1nbHU2L — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 25, 2022

Orlovsky thinks a GM is going to make a big trade and come out looking really smart by getting Mayfield.

We will see what happens.