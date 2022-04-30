Browns Nation News And Notes (4/30/22)

It is Saturday, April 30, 2022, and the 2022 NFL Draft concludes today.

After a quiet first day, the Cleveland Browns selected three players in the third round on Day 2.

The draft is the top story in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Draft Rundown

The newest Cleveland Browns selected on Friday night are cornerback Martin Emerson from Mississippi State at No. 68, defensive end Alex Wright from University of Alabama Birmingham at No. 78, and wide receiver David Bell at No. 99 from Purdue.

That's a wrap for Day 2 pic.twitter.com/5y8wy6CFt4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

Looking ahead to Day 3, the Browns have 6 picks today as follows:

Fourth round, No. 108 (from Houston)

Fourth round, No. 118

Fourth round, No. 124 (from Houston)

Sixth round, No. 202 (from Dallas)

Seventh round, No. 223 (from Detroit)

Seventh round, No. 246 (from Buffalo)

2. The Miz And Hawk Bring Excitement To The Draft

Part of the fun of the draft is seeing the guests invited to announce draft picks.

WWE wrestler “The Miz” and former Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins “The Hawk” were the Browns’ special guests on Day 2.

The Miz had the Browns fans roaring in the crowd when he announced the pick of the “2023 Super Bowl-winning Cleveland Browns”.

.@mikethemiz brought all the heat announcing our pick of Martin Emerson 📺: Day 2 of the #NFLDraft on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/Lk5wODVDiY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

.@Hawk announcing the pick that made DE Alex Wright a Cleveland Brown pic.twitter.com/xTPoJMbbip — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

3. Chubb Announces Youth Football Camp

Nick Chubb took to social media to announce his first-ever youth football camp at Benedictine High School in Cleveland on May 13.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb is having a local youth football camp in May. Here’s his post on IG. pic.twitter.com/WccWkRC5HB — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) April 29, 2022

Chubb won’t have any problems filling his camp with kids wanting to emulate him.

#Browns running back Nick Chubb announced his first youth football camp on his Instagram. Odell Beckham Jr commented, “I JUST WANNNNA BE THERE TO HEAR UR SPEECH ON THE MIC 😂😂😂😂” pic.twitter.com/gYfbmCkaT4 — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) April 29, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. provided a hilarious commentary on Chubb’s camp.

He said:

“I JUST WANNNNA BE THERE TO HEAR UR SPEECH ON THE MIC.”

OBJ has a point.

Chubb, who is notoriously quiet and lets his play on the field do the talking, is not usually vocal.

He will put it all out there for the kids, we are sure, but it would be fun to watch Chubb’s camp hype speech.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!