Browns Nation News And Notes (4/30/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, April 30, 2022, and the 2022 NFL Draft concludes today.

After a quiet first day, the Cleveland Browns selected three players in the third round on Day 2.

The draft is the top story in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Draft Rundown

The newest Cleveland Browns selected on Friday night are cornerback Martin Emerson from Mississippi State at No. 68, defensive end Alex Wright from University of Alabama Birmingham at No. 78, and wide receiver David Bell at No. 99 from Purdue.

Looking ahead to Day 3, the Browns have 6 picks today as follows:

  • Fourth round, No. 108 (from Houston)
  • Fourth round, No. 118
  • Fourth round, No. 124 (from Houston)
  • Sixth round, No. 202 (from Dallas)
  • Seventh round, No. 223 (from Detroit)
  • Seventh round, No. 246 (from Buffalo)

 

 

2. The Miz And Hawk Bring Excitement To The Draft

Part of the fun of the draft is seeing the guests invited to announce draft picks.

WWE wrestler “The Miz” and former Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins “The Hawk” were the Browns’ special guests on Day 2.

The Miz had the Browns fans roaring in the crowd when he announced the pick of the “2023 Super Bowl-winning Cleveland Browns”.

 

3. Chubb Announces Youth Football Camp

Nick Chubb took to social media to announce his first-ever youth football camp at Benedictine High School in Cleveland on May 13.

Chubb won’t have any problems filling his camp with kids wanting to emulate him.

Odell Beckham Jr. provided a hilarious commentary on Chubb’s camp.

He said:

“I JUST WANNNNA BE THERE TO HEAR UR SPEECH ON THE MIC.”

OBJ has a point.

Chubb, who is notoriously quiet and lets his play on the field do the talking, is not usually vocal.

He will put it all out there for the kids, we are sure, but it would be fun to watch Chubb’s camp hype speech.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

