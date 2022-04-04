Browns Nation News And Notes (4/4/22)

It is Monday, April 4, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are still wondering how the 2022 roster will look.

Not all of the pieces are in place, and there are still available free agents that appear to be a good fit.

Our Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes is headlined by one of those available free agents.

1. Clowney Watch Continues

Since the Browns finished the 2021 regular season in January, everyone has been wondering if Jadeveon Clowney will be back in 2022.

Myles Garrett wants him back as do most fans.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting (via Noah Weiskopf) that the Browns have pursued Clowney.

An offer in the neighborhood of $12 million for two years was on the table at one point though no one knows the status of that or any other subsequent offers if there were any.

The #Browns are "pushing" to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Cleveland had an offer on the table at one point, somewhere in the area of $12M per season for two years (reportedly). Currently unknown whether the Browns have changed their offer. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) April 3, 2022

2. Punter Needed

No one can argue with the fact that the Browns need a quality punter.

While the NFL Draft will not be a blockbuster event for the Browns this year because of the draft picks given up in the Deshaun Watson trade, there are ample later-round picks that can be used to pick up a punter like Matt Arazia from San Diego State.

His range is something the Browns desperately need on special teams.

The #Browns really need a Punter who can flip the field and Matt Arazia out of San Diego State can be that guy he is worth a fourth or fifth round selection. pic.twitter.com/icHLDw3jO9 — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) April 2, 2022

3. Delpit Delivered

Grant Delpit came back in 2021 after a devastating Achilles injury that cost him his 2020 rookie season.

He looked every bit like what the Browns expected when they drafted him in the second round with the No. 44 overall pick.

Check out a 2021 Delpit highlight against the Texans.

Who remembers Grant Delpit coming up big in his #Browns and #NFL debut? pic.twitter.com/OyplKDRC4r — Craig Fountain (@CraigAFountain) April 3, 2022

4. Forget OBJ, Hill Had One Hand Catch First

When you hear the phrase, one-handed catch, you normally think about Odell Beckham Jr.

Long before OBJ made his trademark one-handed catch, Calvin Hill had one.

What a pretty sight!

Happy Monday Browns Fans!