Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (4/4/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/4/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, April 4, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are still wondering how the 2022 roster will look.

Not all of the pieces are in place, and there are still available free agents that appear to be a good fit.

Our Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes is headlined by one of those available free agents.

 

1. Clowney Watch Continues

Since the Browns finished the 2021 regular season in January, everyone has been wondering if Jadeveon Clowney will be back in 2022.

Myles Garrett wants him back as do most fans.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting (via Noah Weiskopf) that the Browns have pursued Clowney.

An offer in the neighborhood of $12 million for two years was on the table at one point though no one knows the status of that or any other subsequent offers if there were any.

 

2. Punter Needed

No one can argue with the fact that the Browns need a quality punter.

While the NFL Draft will not be a blockbuster event for the Browns this year because of the draft picks given up in the Deshaun Watson trade, there are ample later-round picks that can be used to pick up a punter like Matt Arazia from San Diego State.

His range is something the Browns desperately need on special teams.

 

3. Delpit Delivered

Grant Delpit came back in 2021 after a devastating Achilles injury that cost him his 2020 rookie season.

He looked every bit like what the Browns expected when they drafted him in the second round with the No. 44 overall pick.

Check out a 2021 Delpit highlight against the Texans.

 

4. Forget OBJ, Hill Had One Hand Catch First

When you hear the phrase, one-handed catch, you normally think about Odell Beckham Jr.

Long before OBJ made his trademark one-handed catch, Calvin Hill had one.

What a pretty sight!

Happy Monday Browns Fans!

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P.
Report: Browns Showing Interest In Brandin Cooks
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam watch drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 25, 2019, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
Haslams Give Honest Admission About Owning The Browns
Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson Post Going Viral For Background Jersey

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Report: Browns Showing Interest In Brandin Cooks

No more pages to load