Browns Nation News And Notes (5/1/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, May 1, 2022, and the 2022 NFL Draft is now history.

Here are the 9 members of the Cleveland Browns 2022 draft class: Martin Emerson cornerback, Alex Wright defensive end, David Bell wide receiver, Perrion Winfrey defensive tackle, Cade York kicker, Jerome Ford running back, Michael Woods II wide receiver, Isiah Thomas defensive end, and Dawson Deaton center.

Fans are hungry for the behind-the-scenes draft intel so hopefully, the next Building the Browns episode is being compiled now and dropped sometime soon.

Now that the draft is over, the undrafted free agency frenzy begins.

Stay tuned for a complete list of UDFAs the Browns invite to rookie camp.

In the meantime, here is the May Day edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. The Miz Interviews Martin Emerson

Continuing with his celebrity work at the NFL Draft, The Miz interviewed the Browns’ first pick of the 2022 draft, Martin Emerson.

It is true that The Miz has predicted Super Bowl victories for the Browns in other seasons, but this time he really feels it is in the cards.

Exactly 1 year prior to the Emerson interview, The Miz predicted a Super Bowl victory.

Can you imagine how excited he will be if it actually happens this year?

 

2. The Browns Have A Kicker!

There will be much discussed about the Browns draft class over the next few months, but let’s take a moment and acknowledge that the team finally drafted a kicker.

Cade York has a lot of promise after achieving great results at LSU.

The Browns need him to continue that success because he will compete against elite AFC North kickers for nearly 1/3 of the Browns games each season.

This has been a big hole in this roster so it is extremely exciting that 2022 ushers in the Cade York era with the Browns!

Happy Sunday Browns fans!

