3 Things To Know About New Browns DT Perrion Winfrey

The 2022 NFL Draft is wrapping up its final day and the Cleveland Browns have been busy.

One day after adding a cornerback, defensive end, and receiver, the Browns went defense with their first selection of Day 3.

The defensive line was one of the biggest need positions Cleveland had to address in the draft.

Besides Myles Garrett, the rest of the D-line is in a state of flux.

The sports world is waiting to hear where Jadeveon Clowney will sign and the hope is that he will return to Cleveland.

If not, the Browns made assurances by selecting Alex Wright from UAB with the 78th pick of the third round.

The franchise then paired Wright with defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma.

In my mock draft from early April, I had the Browns taking Winfrey with their first selection in the second round.

That didn’t happen, of course, but Cleveland eventually selected Winfrey and he likely becomes one of the biggest Day 3 steals in recent team history.

As he heads to Cleveland to team up with Garrett, here are three things to know about Perrion Winfrey.

1- Winfrey was Rated the best Juco Prospect in the Nation

Coming out of Lake Park High School in Roselle, Illinois, Winfrey was a three-star recruit and the 49th overall rated recruit in the state in 2018.

He received offers from some Power 5 schools but wasn’t viewed as a starter due to poor academics at Lake Park.

At the recommendation of coaches from Iowa State, Winfrey went the Juco route and spent two years at Iowa Western Community College.

Iowa Western ➡️Oklahoma➡️Cleveland Browns Former Reiver defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey has been selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Browns!#NJCAAFootball | #NFLDraft2022 pic.twitter.com/S1qc94nxiw — NJCAA Football (@NJCAAFootball) April 30, 2022

During his time there, Winfrey posted 55 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks.

As his career at IWCC ended, Winfrey was ranked as the best Juco prospect in the country by 247sports.com.

A number of schools including Alabama, Baylor, LSU, and Texas sought his services before Winfrey chose the Sooners.

2- Senior Bowl MVP

Oklahoma looked like geniuses for adding Winfrey when he arrived on campus and played in all 11 games for the Sooners in 2020.

That season he had 17 total tackles including 5.5 for loss, a half-sack, and broke up three passes.

Winfrey also blocked a field goal attempt by the Texas Longhorns in the third overtime of their game that season to lead to a Sooners victory.

After briefly considering a leap to the NFL, Winfrey returned for his senior year in 2021.

This past season, he made 23 total tackles including 11 for a loss and added 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Winfrey was voted second-team All-Big 12 after both seasons.

He was invited to the Senior Bowl and dominated the all-star competition, completing the game with two sacks and three tackles for a loss.

Perrion Winfrey is the Senior Bowl MVP. 💯 "I just wanted to show I was one of the most dominant defensive players in the country."#OUDNA x @pdontplay pic.twitter.com/QECq6rx6rW — 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) February 5, 2022

Winfrey was awarded for his effort by receiving the MVP award.

3. Winfrey is a perfect fit for Cleveland’s “Dawg” Mentality

To say Winfrey is excited to play for the Browns is an understatement.

After being selected by the team, he gave one of the best interviews so far this weekend.

LIVE: Perrion Winfrey speaks with the media 📺: Watch the #NFLDraft on @NFLNetwork https://t.co/refRlLSEEN — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

Winfrey is looking forward to playing with Garrett and he assured Cleveland fans that he will give everything he has to be successful.

He also shared what he will bring to the table as a Brown.