Browns Nation News And Notes (5/11/22)

The NFL schedule release is on May 12; however, there has been a steady release of tidbits leading up to the nationwide unveiling at 8 PM EDT tomorrow night.

We will not know how accurate the leaks are until Thursday night, but what we have heard so far about the Cleveland Browns schedule is the top story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Schedule Rumors

From a variety of Twitter sources, here is what we have compiled.

The rumors are regarding the Weeks 2, 3, and 10 games.

The Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

This will be a 1:00 PM EDT game airing on CBS on September 18, 2022.

In Week 3, the Browns travel to Carolina to play the Panthers for a 4:05 PM EDT on CBS on September 25, 2022.

For those of you without an Amazon Prime membership, that could be a problem at least in Week 10.

The Browns host the New Orleans Saints in Thursday Night Football in Week 10 on November 10, 2022.

Of course, there are skeptics because the rumors are many for all NFL teams, and one Twitter user noticed some conflicts.

I don’t buy any of these NFL schedule leaks. I’ve seen one account say the Bengals are hosting the Browns week one and another said the Bengals would be hosting the Ravens week one. — Jamaican Jonathan India (@WhoDey2112) May 11, 2022

2. Coach Stefanski Sighting

Coach Stefanski was recently spotted on the field, but not on a football field.

One enthusiastic Browns fan, Bobby.BROWNS216, snapped a picture after his kids’ baseball game with Stefanski.

My Boys ran into Coach Stefanski at their baseball game. #Browns pic.twitter.com/EOvsoafYjE — Bobby.BROWNS216 (@Bobby_CLEV) May 11, 2022

It is unclear if Stefanski’s kids play on the same team or against the kids pictured.

Regardless, it is a funny memory for all.

3. Strange Mascot Alert

NFL mascots are either hit or miss, and it is not something we actively pay attention to unless Twitter makes it so obvious that we cannot avoid it.

The Steelers’ Steely McBeam looks a little rougher than before because he is now sporting a goatee; some blame COVID.

Check him out.

Steely McBeam is under a new look.@ThePoniExpress & @ChrisMuellerPGH talked to the person that named Steely, the legendary Diane Roles, and asked what she thought of the changes. Whole segment ⬇️ 📱/💻: https://t.co/mwDsoMrLYd

📻: https://t.co/OqhXfH4LuJ pic.twitter.com/dDLjT4ZhMM — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) May 10, 2022

Pennsylvania has issues with mascots.

The Philadelphia Flyers revealed Gritty a few years ago, and young children cried.

Flyers game last night,with Gritty!! (DB 📷) 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/S7miFYLjUh — David Boreanaz Central [Fan Page] (@BoreanazCentral) March 4, 2022

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!