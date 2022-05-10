NFL Analyst Says It ‘Makes No Sense’ For Browns To Cut Mayfield

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is the latest to weigh in on what the Cleveland Browns should do about Baker Mayfield.

On a recent appearance on The Zach Geib Show, Rapoport shared his thoughts on the messy situation that has evolved between the Browns and Mayfield.

While there is a school of thought that believes the Browns should cut him for many reasons including so that both sides can move on, Rapoport disagrees.

What Rapoport Said

In the ultimate of ironies, Rapoport says the Browns could ultimately “Watson” Mayfield.

That means the Browns could choose to keep Mayfield on the roster and have him sit out the season.

Rapoport’s main point is that Mayfield’s salary of $18.8 million is 100% guaranteed so releasing him does not eliminate his salary.

It just frees up a roster spot.

Rapoport also says because it is still unclear if or when the NFL plans to suspend Deshaun Watson, Mayfield offers an additional insurance policy.

He said:

“If you’re releasing him, you’re paying $18 million, no matter what, and you’re getting no draft picks… A release makes no sense. And if you’re going to pay the money anyway, why wouldn’t you just hold him? Nobody knows if Watson is going to be suspended — when, if, for how many games, all of that…”

Rapoport added:

“Because, if worse comes to worst, they could just say, ‘Stay away while we hold your rights and until someone gets an injury.’ They could Watson him.”

Conclusion

Though it is awkward, the situation with the Browns and Mayfield will remain unchanged indefinitely.

Baker Mayfield is talked about every day on this app and nothing happens — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) May 10, 2022

There is no pressure for the Browns to do anything with Mayfield.

Andrew Berry says verbatim the same thing he did last night, when asked about Baker Mayfield: "It’s a fluid situation, we’ll deal with it day-by-day…” #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 30, 2022

As Rapoport said, he is getting his salary regardless so the team is hoping that a viable trade partner comes along who wants to absorb some if not all of the salary and throw in a draft pick or so.

If the Browns get to the time when the 53-man roster is to be determined and Mayfield is still on the team, then the decision becomes a more difficult one than in May when there is no football being played for four months.