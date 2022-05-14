Browns Nation News And Notes (5/14/22)

Rookie camp is underway for the Cleveland Browns.

UDFAs and rookies reported on Friday, May 13 and will remain in Berea through Sunday, May 15.

Highlights from the day are the top story in this Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Day 1 Of Rookie Camp

Here is video footage from Friday’s rookie camp activities.

2. Cade York Reached Out To Phil Dawson

Cade York told the Cleveland media that he has already reached out to Phil Dawson for some kicking tips at FirstEnergy Stadium.

York said he spent about 30-40 minutes on the phone with Dawson, and they covered a lot of topics including Dawson’s analysis of the wind based on how the flag blows.

3. Rookie Soundbyte Of The Day

Today’s best quote from the rookie class comes courtesy of Perrion Winfrey who is going to be fun to watch both on and off the field.

Winfrey was talking about immersing himself in the Browns locker room and culture and following Myles Garrett‘s lead.

He said:

“I feel like, at first, I’ll be more seen than heard. Just letting my actions do the talking and, obviously, following anything Myles Garrett does. He goes to the bathroom, I go to the bathroom. He gets a drink of water, I’m getting a drink of water.”

4. Nick Chubb Talks About Jarvis Landry

Any headline that mentions Nick Chubb talking is worth reading.

Chubb is notoriously quiet, especially in the offseason, but he had plenty to say about his former teammate Jarvis Landry upon learning that Landry signed with the New Orleans Saints on Friday.

Here is what he told Mary Kay Cabot.

“That’s my boy. He’s been here since I’ve been here. We came in together, so we’ve been through everything together. A great teammate, great person, and I won’t be playing with him anymore, but he’s still one of my best friends, one of my brothers, so that won’t change from that perspective. But he’s a great player and they got a good guy down there in New Orleans.”

