Browns Fans React To Jarvis Landry Signing With Saints

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) returns a punt during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

In March, the Cleveland Browns released veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and it sparked plenty of speculation about which team he would end up signing with.

Some thought he would end up staying with the Browns after all, and the team certainly had interest in keeping him in the fold.

The Baltimore Ravens nibbled on Landry, but he then narrowed his potential teams down to two: the Browns and the New Orleans Saints.

Although Cleveland offered him what Ian Rapoport called a “nice sum of money,” Landry ended up signing a one-year deal with the Saints that is reportedly worth up to $6 million.

 

Browns Fans Are Sad To See Him Go

Sometimes, when a star player such as Landry, especially one who made five straight Pro Bowls, leaves a team as a free agent, that team’s fan base will direct lots of vitriol towards him and accuse him of being selfish or a traitor.

However, the Dawg Pound, and a quick scan of social media, reveal plenty of gratitude for what Landry did for the team in his four seasons in The Land.

When Landry came to Northeast Ohio for the 2018 season, the Browns had gone about a decade and a half without making the playoffs and had enjoyed just one winning season since 2002.

But along with a mercurial rookie quarterback named Baker Mayfield, Landry helped turn the team around.

Two years later, with the help of running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, Cleveland finally won its first NFL playoff game since the mid-1990s.

Key injuries resulted in the Browns narrowly missing the playoffs this past season, but the team will still have plenty to be hopeful about with new additions Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper.

 

Landry Can Go Home Again

By joining the Saints, Landry will return to his old stomping grounds.

He grew up in rural southern Louisiana, and he became a star at Louisiana State University while playing with Odell Beckham Jr., whom he would later play with in Cleveland.

Not too surprisingly, Landry and Beckham are best friends, and now some are lobbying for New Orleans to also sign Beckham, who is a free agent and is rehabbing after injuring his ACL again during the Super Bowl.

But there is no denying his contributions to the Browns.

When they won that playoff game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021 to move on to the divisional round, Landry was one of the big stars that day by putting up 92 yards and a touchdown on just five receptions.

Now, he will move onto a squad that is hoping to return to the postseason for the first time after the retirement of the legendary Drew Brees.

It is heartening to see so many members of the Dawg Pound wishing Landry well in his next endeavor with his new team.

