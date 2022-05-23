Browns Nation News And Notes (5/23/22)

It is Monday, May 23, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns made headlines over the weekend for re-signing Jadeveon Clowney just days before OTAs begin tomorrow.

Clowney’s return is the top news story in the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Clowney’s Back

He reportedly is getting a one-year $11 million deal for 2022.

Ian Rapaport is reporting that this was not Clowney’s highest offer.

If that is true, he continues the trend of top-notch players turning down more money because they want to play for the Browns.

Barstool Cleveland summarized what many Browns fans feel after hearing that.

“YOU LOVE TO SEE IT”

2. Bahamas Picture

Deshaun Watson posted a beach picture of the offensive team members that were on the Bahamas weekend trip with him.

#Browns Deshaun Watson posts a group photo with teammates on the beach in the Bahamas during their weekend trip. pic.twitter.com/tJHmMgGqUp — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 22, 2022

His caption read:

“Yessirski, dope to kick it with the fellas! Looking forward to new opportunities! Blessed to be apart of the Dawg Pound!”

24 players are pictured.

As is to be expected, social media had comments, particularly on the long-sleeved pant-wearing wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Among those commenting was Mar who wrote:

“Amari Cooper thought they were still in Cleveland”

Hurts for MVP wrote:

“Amari Cooper got the 8th grade pizza party fit on”

3. Building The Browns, Episode 4 Dropped On Sunday

Fans wanting more inside information specifically on the rookies should watch Episode 4 of Building the Browns which dropped on YouTube yesterday.

It is an entertaining 22 minutes with behind-the-scenes footage of the rookies arriving in Berea, checking out the equipment, and meeting each other and their coaches.

At one point, we see a clip of the players introducing themselves and telling the group about their favorite sports figures growing up.

Though several of the rookies selected NBA stars, Coach Kevin Stefanski shared his favorite athlete, and he was a Hall of Fame defensive player.

Stefanski looked up to Reggie White.

Another tidbit fans learn nowhere else but on Building the Browns.

Happy Monday Browns fans!