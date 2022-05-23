Myles Garrett Reacts To Jadeveon Clowney Re-Signing With Browns

The Cleveland Browns broke the big news on Sunday.

At long last, they re-signed free agent defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney has long been considered the missing piece in the 2022 Browns defense.

His counterpart Myles Garrett has been lobbying for his return since the final weeks of the 2021 regular season.

It is only natural that fans wondered what Garrett thought about this news.

Thankfully we were not left to wonder too long as Garrett shared his reaction on social media.

What Garrett Said

On Instagram, Garrett wrote:

“It’s about damn time.”

Myles Garrett on Clowney re-signing: “It’s about damn time,” via his IG #Browns pic.twitter.com/6rVXb1pKdi — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) May 22, 2022

Clowney responded to Garrett’s post.

He said:

“All love my guy”

What It Means

It means everything.

Garrett and Clowney played together with such chemistry and dominance last season.

Now, they can pick up right where they left off in Week 1.

Lots Of DEs On The Roster

Some thought the Browns were trying to build an insurance policy in the event they could not re-sign Clowney.

Now they have an embarrassment of riches at the defensive end position.

With the addition of Clowney, there are eight defensive ends on the current roster.

By order of NFL experience, they are as follows:

What Clowney Posted

Even better than Clowney’s response to Garrett’s post is his own post.

He wrote:

“Run it back”

Conclusion

The Browns filled out the defensive end roster with experience and a former teammate of Deshaun Watson‘s.

The next position that should be addressed is wide receiver.

Beyond Amari Cooper, there is not a wealth of experience on the current roster.

Now that the Clowney watch has successfully concluded, stay tuned for the Will Fuller watch to heat up.

I think it’s time for Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller to run it back #Browns. pic.twitter.com/1gX5qzBM2i — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) May 22, 2022

He also is a former Houston Texan who has plenty of chemistry with Watson on the offensive side of the ball.