Browns Nation News And Notes (5/25/22)

It is Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in the midst of OTAs which started on Tuesday.

Media availability is planned for today which is interesting timing given the HBO interviews with two of Deshaun Watson‘s accusers aired on Tuesday night on the latest episode of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

The fallout from the interview is our lead story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Reactions To HBO Show

#Browns Twitter is divided on what outcome was realized from watching last night’s episode featuring Watson’s accusers.

Opinions were not expected to be changed or even unified after the show aired.

The biggest takeaway is that no matter how it is viewed, it is now a public interest story that goes beyond the Cleveland Browns and football.

That means there will be more eyes on the NFL and the Browns as they navigate the path forward.

This is the calculated risk the Browns took by acquiring Watson, and to be fair, they were not the only team willing to do so.

How this story ends is yet to be determined.

Wow. This Real Sports episode on Deshaun Watson is putting a LOT of pressure on the NFL and the #Browns. This is not good for both organizations. — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) May 25, 2022

2. Browns Players Play D&D For Charity

Those who follow Johnny Stanton on social media know that he is passionate about playing “Dungeons & Dragons”.

He figured out a way to turn that passion into a charitable cause with the help of teammates Wyatt Teller and Myles Garrett as well as other social media personalities.

Stanton is hosting a charity D&D game at Tabletop Board Game Cafe in Cleveland on Thursday, May 26 at 8:00 PM EDT.

It is being streamed online along with a simultaneous silent auction.

Funds raised from the event will be donated as part of the nationwide Red Nose Day initiative on May 26 which works to end childhood poverty.

We are less than 48 hours away from playing D&D LIVE with @Flash_Garrett @IfyNwadiwe @quiddie @Brandon_The_Dm and Wyatt Teller! Rolling for Red Nose Day is going to be SO FUN and you will not want to miss it. Check the QRT for the stream info, donation page and silent auction! https://t.co/RskBmNw7W9 — Johnny Stanton (@johnnystantoniv) May 25, 2022

We have hope that one day, all children will have the resources they need to be happier and healthier. Kids can grow without the fear of being hungry, be free from abuse and get an education. We must transform hope into action. Donate now to #RedNoseDay: https://t.co/MUui740pW4 pic.twitter.com/99u6mcwqti — Red Nose Day USA (@RedNoseDayUSA) May 21, 2022

What a great idea!

