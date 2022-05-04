Browns Nation News And Notes (5/4/22)

It is Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns fanbase is still getting to know the newest members of the team, drafted last weekend.

Bleacher Report‘s predictions about the draftees headline the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. David Bell

In its rundown of the Browns’ draft picks, Bleacher Report makes an interesting prediction about wide receiver David Bell.

BR believes Bell will be the Browns’ WR2 by the end of the 2022 season.

That means Bell will leapfrog over Donovan Peoples-Jones who is the current heir apparent at WR2.

It may be early to file this prediction because the Browns could still be filling out the WR depth chart; we just don’t know.

It is a position with a lot of uncertainty and huge turnover with Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rashard Higgins gone.

2. Alex Wright

BR has defensive end Alex Wright filling in for the void created by Jadeveon Clowney‘s departure.

Not only is he expected to fill in, but he is expected to thrive.

.@CoachBillClark on @afternoon923FAN: Alex Wright's best football is ahead of him, going to get to develop in #Browns system https://t.co/KRmZco98Sj — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 3, 2022

They predict 8 sacks for Wright in his rookie season.

Chase Winovich is expected to get more playing time at the beginning of the season, but BR believes Wright will get better as the season goes on and will come into his own in the second half of the season.

3. Martin Emerson

Some were scratching their heads when the Browns drafted a cornerback when the team finally had a pick in the third round.

Cornerback is a position with depth on the roster even considering the fact that Troy Hill has been traded back to the Rams.

BR believes Emerson will start “multiple games as a rookie” amid a crowded roster including Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, and Greedy Williams.

