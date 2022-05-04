Perrion Winfrey Wasting No Time Putting In Work

There are so many things to like about the Cleveland Browns‘ newest defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

He has a lot of spirit and energy as evidenced by his post-draft interviews.

We think the Dawg Pound is gonna like Perrion Winfrey @BS_Cleveland pic.twitter.com/lWVuX0zTRV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 30, 2022

At that time, he talked about getting to work and doing anything he could to be a better player.

True to his word, Winfrey is at it just days after being selected.

Check out the video he dropped on his Instagram.

Cleveland #Browns fans your New Defensive Tackle Perrion Winfrey already putting in that work 👀. Via @pdontplay on Instagram pic.twitter.com/LM1mF0k1hy — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) May 3, 2022

It is unclear exactly how much weight he is lifting, but Winfrey is managing it with multiple reps.

All that weight room work is why MoreForYouCleveland calls Winfrey “a Mack truck with legs.”

Perrion Winfrey is basically a Mack truck with legs. #Browns pic.twitter.com/eOQMc64eyg — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 30, 2022

A Breath Of Fresh Air

It is obvious that Winfrey has not been handed his opportunities; he has worked hard to get where he is.

That is a humbling and endearing quality for a player trying to make his mark in the NFL.

There is plenty to admire about Winfrey’s approach.

Winfrey And Chubb

Though different personalities, Winfrey and Nick Chubb do have similar attitudes.

It is all about work, football, and team.

Chubb is obviously a lot quieter going about his business which makes the Browns Bot tweet about the two even more appropriate.

Browns Bot posted:

“I want to be a fly on the wall watching Nick Chubb and Perrion Winfrey have a conversation.”

I want to be a fly on the wall watching Nick Chubb and Perrion Winfrey have a conversation. — Browns Bot 🤖 (@Browns_Bot) May 3, 2022

Another Funny Note About Winfrey

Winfrey just had a revelation about the Dawg Pound that he shared on social media.

I had no clue browns fans were this crazy 🤬🐐 — 🅿️errion Winfrey (@pdontplay) May 3, 2022

He tweeted this statement on Tuesday:

“I had no clue Browns fans were this crazy.”

He does include a goat emoji so he is quickly learning how loyal the Browns fanbase is.

The irony is that he has not seen anything yet; wait until September rolls around with Sundays at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Welcome to Cleveland, Perrion Winfrey; you are beloved already!