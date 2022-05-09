Browns Nation News And Notes (5/9/22)

It is Monday, May 9, 2022, and it is a big week for Cleveland Browns fans.

The NFL schedule is released on Thursday, and rookies report to camp on Friday.

Check out my latest TikTok previewing the week ahead.

1. Jersey Numbers Of Draft Picks

The Twitter account called NFL Jersey Numbers has a list of the nine rookie’s projected numbers.

We will find out how accurate it is on Friday.

Some noteworthy ones are Cade York, wearing number 3, David Bell wearing number 18, and Perrion Winfrey wearing number 97.

Check out the full list below.

.@Browns draft pick jersey numbers

3 Cade York

12 Michael Woods

18 David Bell

23 Martin Emerson

34 Jerome Ford

52 Dawson Deaton

58 Isaiah Thomas

94 Alex Wright

97 Perrion Winfrey — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 5, 2022

2. Belated Birthday Wishes To Kevin Stefanski

Not only was yesterday Mother’s Day, but it was also Coach Stefanski’s 40th birthday.

Retweet to wish our head coach Kevin Stefanski a happy birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/USnhOKkNLl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 8, 2022

Stefanski is a part of the younger generation of NFL coaches that have worked their way up the ranks to get to head coaching positions in their 30s.

3. Announcement On Catherine Raiche Is Imminent

It has been reported for nearly a week that the Philadelphia Eagles Vice President of Operations, Catherine Raiche, will be joining the Cleveland Browns front office in some high-level capacity.

Noah Weiskopf is reporting that the high-level position will be as Assistant General Manager, and Raiche, 33, would be the first female to serve in this capacity.

She would be second in command behind Andrew Berry.

The #Browns are going to hire soon-to-be former #Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Catherine Raîche as Cleveland’s new assistant GM. Raîche will be the first women to hold this position in NFL history. She’ll be No. 2 in the personnel department behind GM Andrew Berry. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) May 8, 2022

When announced, this will be a watershed moment for female executives in the NFL.

4. Blast From The Past

Check out this 1970s photo of a Sports Illustrated poster of Greg Pruitt.

Vintage 1970's GREG PRUITT SI Sports Illustrated Poster NFL Cleveland Browns https://t.co/UbaRXMsEOS pic.twitter.com/OYqx5sU3rZ — Classifieds & Beyond (@aClassifiedAd) March 27, 2017

Pruitt played for the Browns from 1973 through 1981.

He later joined the Los Angeles Raiders and won a Super Bowl with them.

Pruitt was a five-time Pro Bowler, four with the Browns.

He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame for his outstanding career at the University of Oklahoma.

Happy Monday Browns fans!