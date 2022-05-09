Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/9/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, May 9, 2022, and it is a big week for Cleveland Browns fans.

The NFL schedule is released on Thursday, and rookies report to camp on Friday.

Check out my latest TikTok previewing the week ahead.

1. Jersey Numbers Of Draft Picks

The Twitter account called NFL Jersey Numbers has a list of the nine rookie’s projected numbers.

We will find out how accurate it is on Friday.

Some noteworthy ones are Cade York, wearing number 3, David Bell wearing number 18, and Perrion Winfrey wearing number 97.

Check out the full list below.

 

2. Belated Birthday Wishes To Kevin Stefanski

Not only was yesterday Mother’s Day, but it was also Coach Stefanski’s 40th birthday.

Stefanski is a part of the younger generation of NFL coaches that have worked their way up the ranks to get to head coaching positions in their 30s.

 

3. Announcement On Catherine Raiche Is Imminent

It has been reported for nearly a week that the Philadelphia Eagles Vice President of Operations, Catherine Raiche, will be joining the Cleveland Browns front office in some high-level capacity.

Noah Weiskopf is reporting that the high-level position will be as Assistant General Manager, and Raiche, 33, would be the first female to serve in this capacity.

She would be second in command behind Andrew Berry.

When announced, this will be a watershed moment for female executives in the NFL.

 

4. Blast From The Past

Check out this 1970s photo of a Sports Illustrated poster of Greg Pruitt.

Pruitt played for the Browns from 1973 through 1981.

He later joined the Los Angeles Raiders and won a Super Bowl with them.

Pruitt was a five-time Pro Bowler, four with the Browns.

He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame for his outstanding career at the University of Oklahoma.

Happy Monday Browns fans!

Happy Monday Browns fans!

Report: Browns Moving On From Jarvis Landry

