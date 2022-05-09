Report: Browns Moving On From Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns are likely not going to re-sign wide receiver, Jarvis Landry.

This should not come as a major surprise to fans who were holding out hope that he would come back to Cleveland after being released by the team.

Those fans felt Landry would be drawn back in because of the unexpected opportunity to play with Deshaun Watson whom Landry was reportedly interested in joining forces with if Watson became an Atlanta Falcon this past spring.

Many free agents are waiting on Deshaun Watson’s decision/trade prior to signing. One name is WR Jarvis Landry who is visiting the #Falcons, per @diannaESPN. You’d have to think Atlanta’s interest in Watson could lure Landry there. #Saints, #Chiefs also have interest in the WR pic.twitter.com/ZwgTYMVRXO — Shyam Ramachandran (@shyam_fanalyst) March 16, 2022

According to Mary Kay Cabot, rookie David Bell, who is capable of playing outside, will likely occupy the slot position that was Landry’s during his tenure with the Browns.

Jarvis Landry likely moving on, what RB Jerome Ford means for Kareem Hunt, Alabama WR John Metchie III would've been the pick at 44 and what the plans are for Catherine Raiche: #Browns Insider https://t.co/V0A067RuxQ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 8, 2022

2022 Browns WR Room

Cabot says the Browns are content with Amari Cooper being the veteran leader of this young wide receiving room.

The team also believes that Watson will make the younger players better; those include Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz.

David Njoku is also a veteran presence who is expected to make a bigger contribution to the Browns’ offense in 2022.

Then, there are Bell and fellow WR draft pick Michael Woods who will be works-in-progress.

Where Is Landry Going?

He appeared to be headed homeward bound to New Orleans after meeting with the Saints.

I’m hearing that the #Saints have re-opened contract discussions with free agent WR Jarvis Landry. Let’s get this deal done⚜️ pic.twitter.com/NNv0AeBFc8 — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) May 5, 2022

However, there was also recent reporting that the Browns’ AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens, may be interested in him.

Ravens have expressed interest in WR Jarvis Landry, per @StainbrookNFL pic.twitter.com/CixF1dkOhc — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 8, 2022

Landry will turn 30 during the 2022 NFL season.

He spent four seasons in Miami before joining the Browns for four seasons.

His 2021 season was among the most challenging as he battled injuries and missed five games.

Landry had career lows in all statistical areas: targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

A healthy Landry can still be a huge asset to an NFL team.

If the Browns really wanted to re-sign him, it would have been done weeks ago.

Given the choice between reuniting with Landry or Jadeveon Clowney, Clowney, at defensive end, represents a greater need.

The Landry news will be a little easier to bear if news of Clowney re-signing follows shortly.