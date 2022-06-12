Browns Nation News And Notes (6/12/22)

It is Sunday, June 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns players will likely be relaxing the next couple of days before reporting to mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 14.

In the meantime, here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes highlighting Browns players engaging in other sports besides football.

1. Browns O-Line At Guardians Game

Wyatt Teller‘s wife Carly posted a hilarious TikTok of the Browns offensive line players who recently attended a Cleveland Guardians baseball game.

She asked each to share his walk-up song if he was a baseball player.

It is fun to see these linemen in a different setting, smiling and laughing.

2. Browns Shooting Hoops At Cavs Facility

The team spent bonding time at the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bonding with professional athletes almost always involves competitive activities, and this was no exception.

In this video, the players predict who would win the team’s dunking contest.

Not surprisingly, most of the players named themselves.

The players already competed in a 3pt contest, but who would win a dunk contest? pic.twitter.com/sYqWHvAysM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 11, 2022

More footage of the 3-point contest was released on the team’s Twitter account.

Great team bonding at the @cavs practice facility. pic.twitter.com/Lan8su9ZSO — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 11, 2022

We anticipate the next episode of Building the Browns to have more footage of this, and we can’t wait to see it.

(Note: the team has yet to announce when the next episode will drop.)

3. PFF’s Recent Twitter Poll Question

PFF asks who is the best running back in the NFL.

The choices are Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, and Nick Chubb.

The best RB in the league is ____ 😤 pic.twitter.com/yNUq485oAb — PFF (@PFF) June 11, 2022

Of course, Browns fans are going to choose Nick Chubb.

He is the only one of the three that has not won an NFL rushing yards title

Henry won in 2019 and 2020 while Taylor won in 2021.

Chubb was narrowly beaten by Henry in 2019; only 56 yards separated the two.

When healthy, Dalvin Cook could be in this discussion also.

All of these running backs will be fun to watch in 2022!

Happy Sunday Browns fans!