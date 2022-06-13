Browns Nation News And Notes (6/13/22)

It is Monday, June 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are monopolizing the headlines with all of their quarterback issues.

Whether it is the Deshaun Watson situation or a potential Baker Mayfield trade, fans cannot escape it, and we are still in the offseason.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Garrett’s Quest For Continuous Improvement

At his first-ever youth football camp over the weekend, Myles Garrett took a few minutes to talk about his offseason preparations and what he expects for himself in 2022.

Myles Garrett 'trying to take it to the next level,' Deshaun Watson planning another team workout trip, DT Jordan Elliott standing out in OTAs: #Browns Takeaways https://t.co/J1Mk6siDa2 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 12, 2022

As always, the bar is set very high.

Garrett said:

“I feel I have so much more left in the tank, so much more to do and I have so many years left for this team and this community.’’

He is embarking upon a personal challenge this offseason to make himself better.

Garrett would not divulge the details just yet but promises to do so at some point in the future.

He said:

“I can’t tell you that, I’d be giving away my secrets. You’d have all the D-linemen try to see who I’m seeing. That’s not right. So I just gotta keep my secrets to myself. I’m trying to take it to the next level and can’t allow anybody to do what I’m doing.’’

2. Is Watson Taking Team On Another Field Trip?

No firm details have been shared, but John Johnson III hinted that it was a possibility with July as the tentative timeframe.

This implies that it could be a trip for the entire team instead of an offense-only trip like the Bahamas one 27 offensive players went on just a few weeks ago.

Mary Kay Cabot reported this possibility in her Sunday Browns rundown.

3. Looking Back

Thanks once again to Vintage Browns Twitter for giving us a Monday moment to smile about.

Browns legend Jim Brown is escaping yet another tackle in this photo.

He made a career out of doing this!

Happy Monday Browns fans!