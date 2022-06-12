Browns Nation

Should The Browns Feel Confident In Jacoby Brissett?

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation is always in the headlines these days.

Amid the speculation that Deshaun Watson could be suspended for at least part of the 2022 season, the question then becomes how sure can they be of new QB2 Jacoby Brissett?

Here are three reasons why the Browns should feel confident in Jacoby Brissett potentially becoming QB1 this season.

 

1. Not His First Time Jumping Into Starter Role On Short Notice

Compared to another infamous time when Brissett became QB1, finding out in July (if Watson’s potential suspension is revealed around that time as reported) will be a luxury for him.

Brissett was the Colts QB2 when legend Andrew Luck abruptly retired on August 24, 2019, just weeks before the opening of the 2019 NFL season.

He took the reins and performed well in 2019.

Brissett threw for nearly 3,000 yards with 18 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions that season.

In 2022, with the Browns knowing that a suspension is possible, Brissett is certainly getting plenty of reps and extra preparation.

He will be more ready in 2022 than he was in 2019.

 

2. Signed Him After Trading For Watson

The Browns made the trade for Watson before signing Jacoby Brissett.

Case Keenum was traded to Buffalo.

That indicates they did not have complete confidence in Keenum to carry the load and believed Brissett would be a better candidate if Watson was out for an indefinite period.

 

3. Has Offensive Weapons To Help Him

Brissett is not going out onto the field alone.

He has some outstanding offensive weapons to help him.

Starting with arguably the best offensive line in football, Brissett should have plenty of protection.

He also has a top-tier receiver in Amari Cooper and a stellar running game led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

His supporting cast on the offensive side of the ball is more than adequate to help him if he is the QB1 for the long haul.

And the defense is not too shabby either.

 

What About Mayfield?

For those holding onto the idea that Baker Mayfield could jump in as QB1 if Watson is out, that seems extremely unlikely.

To begin with, he has been excused from mandatory minicamp, and there are reportedly discussions of a potential trade with Carolina.

Admittedly those Carolina discussions have been reported for months, but all signs point to Mayfield not being with the Browns in 2022 and Brissett jumping up to be QB1 if needed.

