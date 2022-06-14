Browns Nation News And Notes (6/14/22)

It is Tuesday, June 14, 2022, better known as the opening day of mandatory minicamp for the Cleveland Browns.

Minicamp runs through Thursday, June 16.

The only player excused is Baker Mayfield so everyone else should be present today.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Two More Lawsuits Expected To Be Filed

Mary Kay Cabot reported yesterday, that the plaintiffs’ attorney Tony Buzbee plans to file two more civil lawsuits against quarterback Deshaun Watson.

That will bring the total to 26.

Buzbee has indicated that the HBO story on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel is the impetus behind the additional cases.

Women who had not previously come forward heard the two plaintiffs speaking on the show.

Watson’s attorney Rustin Hardin continues to say there is no basis for any of the cases.

Hardin said:

“The national attitude has seemed to be to refuse to give him the benefit of the doubt. I know what he’s like and the Browns know what he’s like and the community will know. So my focus is on Cleveland. It’s where he’s going to live. It’s where he’s going to be a heck of a contributing citizen and if the people in Cleveland will tune out this national hysteria that just continues to attack him and just wait and let facts develop and see what he’s like, then I’ll be satisfied.’’

Watson has not spoken to the media since his March 25 introductory press conference, and it remains to be seen if he will be available to the media during minicamp.

If he does talk to the media, he most likely will not be able to comment on the ongoing litigation.

2. Cooper Wearing The Orange And Brown

On a much lighter note, fans are thrilled that wide receiver Amari Cooper is now a member of the Browns.

It never gets old seeing him in the orange and brown; pictures of him in uniform get a lot of likes on social media.

He is looking fierce, and we could not love it more!

